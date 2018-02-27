Before the Bell: TSX futures lower despite strong bank results; Wall Street wavers

Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures fluctuated Tuesday, initially higher and then heading lower, ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's debut addressing Congress about the state of the American economy and monetary policy.

In Toronto, stock futures were lower even as the banking sector continued its run of strong earnings with Scotiabank topping profit forecasts and raising its dividend. Investors will also be watching for details of the Federal government's budget, set to be released after the close of markets.

Scotiabank raised its dividend Tuesday as it reported better-than-expected adjusted profit of roughly $2.275-billion for its first quarter, with strong earnings internationally as well as at home. The bank's increased its quarterly payment to common shareholders by three cents per share to 82 cents per share, the third of the big Canadian banks to do so this quarter after CIBC and Royal Bank. On an adjusted basis, Scotiabank reported $1.87 earnings per diluted share, up from to $1.58 per diluted share a year ago and higher than the $1.68 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

"The market is a little bit cautious ahead of this speech, but we think he [Powell] is likely to stress the continuity of monetary policy...because it wouldn't be in his interest to have any major market reactions - that would make his job more difficult," said Commerzbank currency strategist Anje Praefcke.

"What he's likely to state is what we've seen in the FOMC (Federal Open Markets Committee) minutes: that the outlook for the U.S. economy has improved considerably, short-term, and that both wages and consumer price inflation have recently surprised on the upside."

Mr. Powell's debut appearance is seen as critical for financial markets at a time when many investors are nervous about the Fed's policy normalisation following years of stimulus after the financial crisis almost a decade ago.

Many investors expect the Fed to raise interest rates three times this year, with some pundits predicting four, if U.S. inflation starts to take off, especially as growth is set to get another boost from the Trump administration's tax cuts and spending plans.

There's a slew of corporate earnings expected Tuesday in both Canada and the U.S., including Bank of Montreal, Square Inc., Canadian Apartment Properties REIT, as well as Autozone, Discovery Communications, Macy's, Imax and Weight Watchers.

In other news, U.S. media giant Comcast announced Tuesday it was making a proposed cash offer to buy Sky for 22.1 billion pounds (US$31 billion), rivaling Rupert Murdoch's Fox to take over the pay-TV group. Comcast, which owns NBC and Universal Pictures, said it was offering 12.50 pounds per share. That proposal is significantly higher than the 10.75 pounds per share agreed by 21st Century Fox.

Overseas, world stocks rose to three-week highs on Tuesday, helped by a decline in borrowing costs ahead of Mr. Powell's testimony.

The MSCI All-Country World Index, was up 0.1 per cent and set for its third straight day of gains after hitting its highest level since Feb. 5. Though the index remains down over 2 per cent for February, it has recovered more than two thirds of the losses sustained in the wake of a drastic selloff early this month.

After gains in opening deals, European shares turned red, with the pan-European STOXX 600 down 0.1 per cent.

Britain's FTSE was off 0.2 per cent, Germany's DAX was off 0.54 per cent, and France's CAC was down 0.09 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei rose 1.1 per cent to three-week highs while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan also hit a three-week high before giving up gains on profit-taking in Chinese shares.

China's Shanghai index was off 1.14 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng felol 0.73 per cent.

Commodities

Oil edged lower on Tuesday ahead of weekly data that is forecast to show a rise in U.S. crude inventories, although investor faith in OPEC's ability to curtail production helped stem a larger price slide.

Brent crude futures were just above US$67 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude eased to just under US$64.

The American Petroleum Institute releases its weekly figures on U.S. crude inventories later on Tuesday. Stocks are forecast to have risen by 2.7 million barrels last week, according to a Reuters poll.

Inventories have fallen by more than 100 million barrels, or a quarter, in the last 12 months, to around their lowest in three years. Seasonally, stocks tend to build in the first three months of the year.

Soaring U.S. production is upending global oil markets at a time when other major producers - including Russia and the Middle East-dominated Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries - have been withholding output to prop up prices.

The United States will overtake Russia as the world's biggest oil producer by 2019, International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Tuesday.

"U.S. shale growth is very strong, the pace is very strong ... The United States will become the No.1 oil producer sometime very soon," he told Reuters separately.

Gold prices held their ground on Tuesday as nervous investors awaited testimony from the new chair of the U.S. central bank, but an analyst warned bullion was vulnerable to profit taking.

New Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell is expected to take a neutral line in his testimony to the U.S. Congress, but if he aligns with the current FOMC consensus of three rate increases this year, that is more tightening than is priced in by markets.

While inflation worries could spur safe-haven gold buying, rising interest rates would pressure the metal because bullion pays no interest.

"Initial support for the metal holds around $1,325-$1,330, while resistance cuts in broadly between $1,340-$1,345," MKS PAMP Group trader Sam Laughlin said in a note.

Among other precious metals, silver dipped 0.1 per cent at $16.64 an ounce.

Palladium edged down 0.1 per cent to $1,060.50 per ounce. Platinum fell 0.3 per cent at $996.90 per ounce.

Currencies and bonds

The loonie was a bit weaker Tuesday, below the 79-cent US level, ahead of Mr. Powell's testimony and the release of Finance Minister Bill Morneau's budget after the close of markets.

The U.S. dollar index fell before Mr. Powell's testimony. The index has rebounded 1.7 per cent since falling to a three-year low of 88.25 on Feb. 16.

"Some in the market believe he is going to be bit less hawkish, so that's why the dollar is under pressure," said Georgette Boele, commodity strategist at ABN AMRO in Amsterdam.

"Once they realize that the policy's going to continue like it has, then the dollar should recover and gold move lower. With the positioning that's in place, we'll get profit-taking in long euros and long gold." Ms. Boele expects gold to slip under $1,300 an ounce by the end of the quarter.

"Investors will be keen to hear what Mr. Powell has to say particularly over the balance sheet and his views on inflation," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield eased to 2.866 per cent, dropping further from its four-year peak of 2.957 pe rcent touched on Feb. 21, driven by month-end buying as well as position adjustments ahead of Mr. Powell's testimony.

There are worries higher dollar bond yields could prompt investors to shift funds to bonds from riskier assets, especially when the valuation of the world's stocks are quite expensive even after their sell-off earlier this month.

The two-year U.S. Treasuries yield was 2.226 per cent, well above the dividend yield of the S&P 500, which stood at 1.88 per cent.

Canadian government 10-year bonds were slightly higher at 2.258 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Bank of Nova Scotia reported first-quarter profit that topped market estimates and raised its dividend, boosted by strong gains in its Canadian and international banking operations. For the quarter that ended Jan. 31, Scotiabank reported $2.25-billion in profit, or $1.86 per share, compared with $1.91-billion, or $1.57 per share, a year ago. Adjusted to exclude certain items, Scotiabank earned $1.87 per share. Analysts polled by Bloomberg LP had expected adjusted earnings per share of $1.68. But Scotiabank also benefitted from an accounting change due to changes in employee benefit plans to the tune of $203-million, before tax, which lifted earnings per share by 12 cents.

Tim Hortons's business has been disrupted in the past week by a cash-register computer virus that has affected hundreds of its restaurants across the country and forced some to close intermittently or shut their drive-throughs. The glitches in restaurant owners' cash-registers and point-of-sale (POS) terminals were caused by malware that infected Tim Hortons's internal software system, prompting the franchisees' association on Monday to write a letter to parent Restaurant Brands International Inc. (RBI) seeking compensation for their losses.

Comcast Corp., the biggest cable operator in the United States, offered on Tuesday to pay $31-billion to buy Sky, challenging Rupert Murdoch's Fox and Bob Iger's Walt Disney for the European pay-TV jewel. Comcast, a $184-billion media giant which owns NBC and Universal Pictures, said it was offering 12.50 pounds per share, significantly higher than the 10.75 pounds per share agreed by Fox. Sky's London-listed shares jumped more than 20 per cent. Comcast fell 1.5 per cent in premarket trading.

Discovery Communications Inc.'s revenue topped analysts' forecasts in the fourth quarter as the owner of Discovery Channel and Animal Planet benefited from higher advertising income across its networks. Discovery said its net loss was $1.14 billion in the fourth quarter, compared to a profit of $304 million, a year earlier. Results included a $1.3 billion one-time goodwill impairment charge. Excluding one-time items, Discovery earned 47 cents per share. Revenue rose 11.5 percent to $1.86 billion, beating analysts' estimates of $1.79 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Its shares rose 1.7 per cent.

Fitbit slumped 16 per cent after the wearable device maker forecast current-quarter results below estimates.

Toll Brothers reported first-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates as it sold more luxury homes at higher prices. Its shares rose 1.3 per cent.

Earnings include: Bank of Montreal; Bank of Nova Scotia; Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust; Dream Unlimited Corp.; Northview Apartment REIT; Pason Systems Inc.; Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc.; Square Inc.; SunOpta Inc.; Timbercreek Financial Corp.; Workday Inc.

Economic News

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony on Monetary Policy Report is released. Mr. Powell testifies to House Financial Services Committee at 10 a.m.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index (20 city) for December. Consensus is a rise of 0.4 per cent from November and a 6.5-per-cent jump year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for February. The Street expects 126.0, up from 125.4 in January.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg