Before the Bell: Dow, TSX futures sink on trade war fears

Equity Markets

Dow futures point to a triple-digit loss of more than 150 points at the open Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. would impose steep tariffs on aluminum and steel that raised the spectre of a global trade war. TSX futures were also down.

That sent global stocks tumbling on Friday and sent investors in search of safety in government bonds and the Japanese yen.

Mr. Trump said duties of 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum would be formally announced next week, sparking concerns of retaliatory moves from major trade partners such as China, Europe and neighbouring Canada.

Europe's STOXX 600 index fell over 1 per cent early on, following sharp declines on both Wall Street and Asia.

Britain's FTSE was off 0.9 per cent, Germany's DAX dropped 2.3 per cent and France's CAC fell 1.7 per cent.

"It is a real worry because Europe is a open global economy so it isn't just about U.S. versus China," with Ian Ormiston, European equity fund manager at Old Mutual Global Investors. "And we will see retaliation there are no two ways about it."

Europe's early drop came amid caution anyway ahead of crunch few days of politics.

Britain's under-fire Prime Minister Theresa May will flesh out her Brexit plans later, while Germany will find out if it finally has a coalition government and Italy holds elections on Sunday.

The anxiety over tit-for-tat moves was underscored by Canada's quick response, with officials in Ottawa saying they will retaliate.

"The world stands on the brink of a trade war," said Robert Carnell, head of research, Asia-Pacific at ING in Singapore. "Forget the yield curve -- this is how recessions start."

On Thursday, the Dow closed down more than 400 points and the TSX sank nearly 50 points after news of the tariffs was announced.

The trade nerves had dominated Asian market moves.

Japan's Nikkei tumbled 2.5 per cent to end the week down 3.3, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan dropped 0.9 per cent to take its losses for the week to 2.1 per cent.

Steelmakers were hit the hardest. ArcelorMittal SA, the world's largest, fell 3.5 percent in Europe, South Korea's Posco lost 3.3 per cent and Japan's Nippon Steel ended down 3.8 per cent.

Toyota Motor shares had skidded 2.4 per cent too after the automaker had said the planned tariffs would substantially raise the production costs and therefore prices of cars and trucks sold in America.

The Shanghai index was off 0.6 per cent and the Hang Seng fell 1.5 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices were set on Friday to post their first weekly decline in three weeks following a sell-off in global stock markets after news of planned U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum raised fears of a trade war.

U.S. crude output slipped in the last month of 2017, but in November hit an all-time high of 10.057 million barrels per day. Weekly data showed another record and further gains are expected.

U.S. crude stocks rose last week even as refineries hiked output, increasing by 3 million barrels, compared with expectations for a gain of 2.1 million barrels.

Still, stocks fell again at Cushing in Oklahoma, with inventories down by 1.2 million barrels in a 10th consecutive week of decline, the Energy Information Administration said this week.

"The market is not showing any obvious signs of turning around the mood. We are being driven by the pick-up in U.S. inventories and in general terms the market went a bit too far too soon," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney.

"Then we have the volatility in the U.S. dollar and the implications of the tariff news to factor in," he said.

Gold prices rose on Friday as the threat of a global trade war pushed shares and the dollar lower and spurred demand for assets such as bullion that are seen as safer investments.

"The risk of trade wars which could impact economic growth and raise uncertainty plays into the hands of gold," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said.

Gold was, however, down 0.6 per cent this week and on track for a second consecutive weekly loss.

It touched $1,302.61, the lowest since Jan. 2, on Thursday, pushed down by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates more aggressively than previously thought.

Higher interest rates are negative for gold because they raise bond yields, reducing the attractiveness of non-yielding gold, and tend to boost the dollar.

But the threat of a trade war had overpowered fears of interest rate increases, Hansen said.

"If a trade war becomes a reality it could push inflation up and growth down and that should ease the aggressiveness of the Fed. That's why it has become the focus (of the gold market)," he said.

In other precious metals, silver was down 0.1 per cent at US$16.46 an ounce after touching a two-month low on Thursday. It was 0.5 per cent lower for the week.

Platinum was 0.3 per cent lower at US$963.60 an ounce, near two-month lows and down 3.3 per cent this week.

Palladium was up 0.1 per cent at US$990.30 an ounce but down 5.4 per cent this week after suffering its biggest fall in more than a year on Thursday.

Currencies and bonds

Talk of trade wars and tariffs led the Canadian dollar lower, firmly below the 78 cent US mark.

The U.S. dollar pulled sharply back from six-week highs after Mr. Trump's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium took the wind out of the greenback's week-long recovery.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies fell 0.1 per cent to 90.194.

The dollar index is down 2.1 per cent this year, dogged by suspicions that the Trump administration prefers a weaker dollar to help narrow the United States' yawning trade deficit.

Worries that Trump's big tax cuts and spending plans will ramp up fiscal deficits to the extent that they undermine confidence in U.S. debt have also hurt the greenback.

U.S. Treasury yields fell as they appeared to push aside considerations of inflation, a major theme that spooked global financial markets earlier this year.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield fell to 2.811 per cent, hitting its lowest level in three weeks and further extending the distance from its four-year peak of 2.957 per cent touched on Feb 21.

The Canadian 10-year bond was lower at 2.165 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Smith & Wesson maker American Outdoor slumped 14 per cent after giving a weak forecast for its fourth quarter starting in February.

Gap Inc. soared 9 per cent in premarket trading after the clothing retailer topped fourth quarter estimates.

A group of underwriters has officially pulled the plug on a planned stock sale by Maricann Group Inc. after the cannabis grower failed to inform investors that the Ontario Securities Commission is investigating trading by three directors. In late January, the company was seeking to raise $70-million by selling units that convert to shares on a bought-deal basis for $4 each. Since that time, Maricann's shares have fallen by nearly 50 per cent amid a broad selloff in pot stocks.

George Weston Ltd.'s profit in the fourth quarter was cut by two-thirds as a result of special items including the cost of a $25 Loblaw Card program launched in compensation for the company's involvement in a price-fixing scheme. The Toronto-based food processing and grocery company says net income attributable to common shareholders of the company dropped to $28-million or 22 cents per share.

Foot Locker reported adjusted quarterly profit of US$1.26 per share, beating estimates by a penny a share. But revenue was below forecasts and comparable-store sales fell 3.7 per cent. It shares fell 5.8 per cent in premarket trading.

Sales at J.C. Penney Co. Inc.'s established stores missed Wall Street targets in the fourth quarter, and its forecast for yearly earnings also lagged expectations, pushing its stock down 9 per cent. Its comparable-store sales rose 2.6 per cent in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 3, missing analysts' average estimate of a 2.94 per cent increase. J.C. Penney forecast full-year earnings of between 5 and 25 cents per share, largely below analysts' average expectation of 20 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Nordstrom Inc., which has said that members of the founding family are looking into a buyout of the department store chain, reported sales and profits late Thursday that fell short of expectations for the quarter that includes the holiday season. Its shares fell nearly 6 per cent in premarket trading.

Earnings include: Boralex Inc.; George Weston Ltd.; GMP Capital Inc.; Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.; Ur Energy Inc.;

Economic News

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's Real GDP for Q4. Consensus is an annualized rate increase of 2.1 per cent

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for February. The Street expects 99.0, up from 95.7 in January.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg