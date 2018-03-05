Before the Bell: U.S., Canadian stocks headed for weaker start as trade row escalates

Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures signalled a mostly lower start early Monday as fears of a global trade war and uncertainty over the Italian election took a toll on world equity markets. On Bay Street, futures were also lower as trade concerns continue to rattle investor sentiment. Overnight, the MSCI's all-country equity index fell 0.2 per cent with as shares in Asia tumbled.

Early Monday, Mr. Trump tweaked that tariffs on steel and aluminum would "only come off if new & fair NAFTA agreement is signed." He also tweeted that "Canada must treat our farmers much better. Highly restrictive."

"Last week's decision by U.S. President [Donald] Trump to impose large tariffs on steel and aluminium look set to continue to reverberate into the upcoming trading week after EU Commission President Jean Claude Juncker said that the EU could consider similar tariffs on iconic US brands like Harley Davidson, Levis and Bourbon, saying that the EU could 'do stupid' too," CMC chief market analyst Michael Hewson said.

He said the reaction of equity markets in the hours after Mr. Trump's announcement offer an indication of what could happen next if these exchanges prove to be the opening shots of an escalating trade war.

"Early indications would appear to suggest that the U.S. is playing the long game as it becomes clear that there won't be any exemptions to the tariff measures," he said. "While U.S. markets managed to recover their intraday losses on Friday they still finished the week lower, European markets fared worse with the FTSE100 and German DAX closing below their February lows, and close to one year lows."

On Bay Street, Canadian National Railway shares will be in the spotlight after CN said early Monday that CEO Luc Jobin is leaving the post effective immediately. Jean-Jacques Ruest, a 22-year veteran with CN, will serve as interim president and CEO until a permanent replacement is found.

"The board believes the company needs a leader who will energize the team, realize CN's corporate vision and take the company forward with the speed and determination CN is known for," CN chair Robert Pace said in a statement.

Also on the radar, Bombardier made headlines after workers voted in favour of a new Airbus reciprocity agreement. The agreement would ensure who switch from Bombardier to the future partnership between the two companies, and vice-versa, will not lose their pensions and will keep most of their seniority benefits, including salary and vacation time. It would also ensure that workers who are laid off from one company will be given priority for future jobs at both.

On Wall Street, Apple stock could see some movement following reports the tech giant could launch a cheaper version of its MacBook this year. Reports of the possible new product were credited to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has developed a reputation for being able to call product launches by Apple. According to a note posted by MacRumours website, the analyst says "we expect Apple to roll out the new MacBook Air with a lower price tag in 2Q18. We forecast total shipments of MacBook models will grow 10-15 per cent year-on-year in 2018 (versus 0-5 per cent year-on-year decline for the Notebook industry), up from 15.5-16 million units in 2017."

Overseas, markets in Europe were higher with the pan-European STOXX 600 advancing 0.64 per cent, with all sectors trading in positive territory. Italy's FTSE MIB, however was one of the few indexes in the red after Italian voters delivered a hung Parliament in a weekend election. Yields on 10-year Italian government bonds jumped 10 basis points at the open, reversing some of the gains seen ahead of the vote. Yields on other lower-rated European bonds were also pushed up. Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.28 per cent at last check. France's CAC 40 rose 0.39 per cent. Germany's DAX advanced 0.85 per cent.

In Asia, markets finished the week's first session mostly lower as Chinese leaders headed into an annual parliament meeting. The Shanghai Composite Index clawed back early losses to finish up 0.09 per cent. Japan's Nikkei ended down 0.66 per cent, marking a fourth straight session of losses. The Hang Seng ended down 2.28 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices were higher Monday even as the International Energy Agency forecast a sharp increase in U.S. crude output over the next five years. Positive sentiment, however, was underpinned by a modest increase in the U.S. rig count last week. Brent crude was slightly higher - but off the session's best levels - at last check and had a range for the day of US$64.40 to US$65.07 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate was also in positive territory with a range for the day so far of US$61.31 to US$61.97.

Desjardins Capital noted that energy services firm Baker Hughes offered the market "another constructive update" with a report showing only a single oil rig was adde in the United States for the second consecutive week last week.

"More importantly, major oil basins shed rigs, led by the Williston (-2), while the Permian, Cana Woodford and DJ-Niobrara all dropped a single unit each," Desjardins noted. "This is consistent with the growing market appetite for discipline from Wall Street, which is increasingly rewarding producers that deliver disciplined returns on capital—and punishing those that do not."

Monday's gains, however, were capped by a report from the IEA which forecast that U.S. would be producing a total of almost 17 million barrels a day in 2023, up from 13.2 million barrels last year.

However, the agency also said it expects oil demand growth to average 1.1 per cent a year to 2023. It also said it doesn't expect OPEC to significantly increase production capacity.

Traders on Monday will also have an eye on a meeting between OPEC producers and U.S. shale companies set to take place in Houston. OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo and other OPEC officials are expected to hold a dinner on Monday with U.S. shale firms on the sidelines of the conference, Reuters reports. Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouel, the United Arab Emirates oil minister and OPEC's current president, said on Sunday that the oil cartel has not discussed rolling over production cuts next year. U.S. crude oil production has already risen past that of top exporter Saudi Arabia, to 10.28 million barrels per day.

In other commodities, gold neared its best level in a week as investors opted for safe-haven holdings on election uncertainty in Italy and fears over potential global trade war.

Spot gold was higher after touching its highest level since Feb. 27. Gold futures were also higher. Silver prices were also higher.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was lower early on with trade woes continuing to batter the loonie. The day range on the Canadian dollar so far is 77.45 US cents to 77.72 US cents.

In a note, Bipan Rai, executive director of macro strategy at CIBC World Markets, noted that the economic merit of tariffs "has been disproven many times before."

"If implemented, it's unclear as to whether other countries can successfully challenge the steel and aluminium tariffs in WTO courts given that the Trump administration is using the national security loophole," he said. "Given that challenges can take months or years, these countries may not elect to wait until the WTO adjudicates to launch retaliatory tariffs."

In foreign exchange terms, he said, "the rules are simple - go long liquid creditor currencies that are less reliant on global growth and short debtor currencies that are leveraged to global demand."

"For instance, the CAD stands to lose given that it is a debtor currency (savings are below investment) and also because it's been known to trade with a commodity (oil) that's highly leveraged to global demand. The same is true, for the Australian dollar, the New Zealand dollar and to a lesser degree the Norwegian kroner."

This week, the markets also get the Bank of Canada's next decision on interest rates. At this point, the markets have priced in no rate increase. This was underscored by Friday's report on fourth-quarter GDP, which showed growth of 1.7 per cent, below the 2.5 per cent the bank forecast in its January monetary policy report. Traders will be watching for any comment from the central bank on the threat of new U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum.

"The Bank flagged weaker Canadian exports as one risk to keep an eye on in its January MPR, and trade policy developments was a particular area of focus," Mr. Rai noted. "Although, the steel and aluminum tariffs haven't come into being just yet, Canada is a leading exporter of both to the United States. The imposition of these tariffs represent another headwind to growth in non-energy exports – a particular sore spot for Canada's external sector."

In other currencies, the euro was flat against the U.S. dollar after the inconclusive weekend vote in Italy. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of world currencies, was up slightly at 90.06. The U.S. dollar, however, was not immune to trade concerns, trading lower against Japan's yen at 105.49 yen, near Friday's 16-month low of 105.24.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 2.85 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was higher at 3.133 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Canada's Saputo Inc said on Monday it is discussing plans to sell a milk plant in Victoria state to address concerns from Australia's competition watchdog about its buyout of Murray Goulburn Co-operative. Canada's biggest cheese maker last year agreed to pay up to A$490 million for Murray Goulburn, but the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said the deal may leave some Victorian farmers little choice when selling their milk. "Saputo has initiated discussions with the ACCC in respect of a divestment plan for the Koroit dairy plant in order to address the ACCC concerns and to obtain the ACCC clearance," Saputo said in an e-mailed statement, according to Reuters.

Shopify has named Amy Shapero as chief financial Officer, effective April 2, 2018. Ms. Shapero will succeed Russ Jones, who has served as Shopify's CFO since 2011. Mr. Jones will remain a strategic advisor to the company during a transition period.

A U.S. national security panel on Sunday ordered Qualcomm Inc to put off its March 6 annual shareholder meeting, delaying a long awaited showdown in the company's attempt to see off a takeover bid by Broadcom Ltd. Separately, Broadcom said the decision was the result of secret moves made by Qualcomm on Jan. 29 to encourage an investigation into the proposed $117 billion buyout offer.

France's AXA moved to buy Bermuda-based XL Group for $15.3-billion on Monday to create what it said would be a world leader in property and casualty insurance.Europe's second-biggest insurer offered $57.60 for each XL share, a 33 per cent premium to Friday's closing price, and said buying XL would result in property and casualty insurance rising to half of AXA's earnings, from 39 per cent. XL has already agreed to AXA's offer, and AXA, which ranks as Europe's second-biggest insurer in terms of market capitalization behind Germany's Allianz, will look to de-list XL's shares. AXA said it would finance the deal with debt, cash and the proceeds of the IPO of its U.S. business.

Amazon.com Inc is in talks to create a chequing-account-like product with big banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The process is still in its early stages and may not be completed, the report said. Amazon's talks with financial firms is an attempt to create a product to attract younger consumers, mainly those without bank accounts.

Economic News

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM non-manufacturing index for February. The Street expects a reading of 58.8, down from 59.9 in January.

With files from Reuters and The Canadian Press