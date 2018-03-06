Before the Bell: Wall Street, Bay Street futures higher on Trump trade opposition

Equity Markets

Wall Street futures pointed to a higher open Tuesday as risk appetite returns alongside apparently easing concerns over a potential global trade war brought on by threats of U.S. import tariffs on steel and aluminum. On Bay Street, futures were up as oil prices advanced. Overnight, markets in Europe opened higher while Asian markets also rallied on subsiding concerns over a potential trade rift with the United States.

"Fears over a trade war eased in the overnight session, possibly thanks to relatively little interest by China in retaliating against the US, at least for the time being," London Capital Group's Jasper Lawler said in an early note. "Or possibly because the U.S. Republican's may try to block Trump's trade tariffs, for fear of what implementing them could do to the U.S. economy."

A third reason for the shift, he said, may also be U.S. President Donald Trump's apparent flexibility surrounding the tariffs by linking them to NAFTA talks.

"However, opening the way to exceptions for the likes of Mexico and Canada, could in itself open a whole can of worms with the WTO," he said. "Finally market participants are starting to question whether this could have just been a NAFTA negotiating tactic from the start."

Monday evening, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also spoke with Mr. Trump by phone, telling the U.S. president that levies would make it harder to strike a deal on NAFTA.

On Bay Street, Bombardier shares could see some movement after the plane-and-train maker said it will raise $638-million it its first share issue in more than three years, taking advantage of recent gains. The Globe's Jeffrey Jones reports that Bombardier is issuing equity following a series of wins on the manufacturing and trade fronts, including an agreement with Airbus Group SE that rescued its marquee C Series commercial jet program and a U.S. trade ruling that scrapped massive duties on the aircraft.

On Wall Street, retailer Nordstrom will likely get some attention after a special committee advising the board said it has rejected a proposal from the Nordstrom family to take the chain private for US$50 a share. That offer was rejected as being too low. The committee said Monday that, unless the bid is increased, it will likely end talks. Nordstrom shares were down about 2 per cent in premarket trading.

In other retail news, Target shares were down nearly 4 per cent in the premarket after the company's adjusted profit fell short of analysts' forecasts during the holiday quarter. Excluding items, Target earned a profit of US$1.37 per share, just falling shy of the average estimate of US$1.38. Same-store sales in the key quarter rose 3.6 per cent. That was better than the 3.1 per cent analysts had been expecting for the quarter.

McDonald's shares edged higher in the premarket after the restaurant chain said it has started serving fresh beef Quarter Pounders and other premium burgers at more than 3,000 restaurants in the United States. It says most of its U.S. locations will follow suit in May. The move comes as McDonald's moves to improve its menu items to fend off competition from rivals. Last year, McDonald's said it expects to move from frozen to fresh beef in most of its 14,000 U.S. restaurants by the middle of this year.

Overseas, markets in Europe started Tuesday higher with sentiment helped by Germany's move to reform its coalition government after five months of political uncertainty. The coalition deal offset continuing concern over a political deadlock in Italy following the weekend election. Britain's FTSE 100 was up 1 per cent at last check. France's CAC 40 rose 0.85 per cent and Germany's DAX gained 1.19 per cent. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.84 per cent.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 1.5 per cent, ending five sessions of losses. Japan's Nikkei rose 1.8 per cent from five-month lows. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 2.09 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.02 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices steadied early on ahead of new inventory numbers. Traders also suggested that an early rally on an International Energy Agency report showing rising crude demand and slower OPEC production growth has lost steam because the report also suggested that climbing U.S. output would likely act as a counter balance. Brent crude was higher and had a day range of US$65.30 to US$65.83. West Texas Intermediate was also higher at last check, with a range for the day so far of US$62.45 to US$62.94.

"It's very hard to see bigger picture as long as you focus on daily headlines, as that creates volatility in the near term ... In the end, you look at the fundamentals and nothing much has changed," ABN Amro chief energy economist Hans van Cleef said.

The IEA said Monday that global demand will grow over the next five years while OPEC output production will grow at a slower rate. Crude prices initially rose on the report but then evened off as the market digested word from the agency that U.S. production will make up much of the OPEC shortfall. U.S. crude production has risen to more than 10 million barrels per day (bpd), overtaking top exporter Saudi Arabia.

On Tuesday afternoon, the American Petroleum Institute releases its weekly inventory figures. The U.S. Energy Department's Energy Information Administration releases its weekly report on Wednesday.

In other commodities, gold prices were firmer as lingering uncertainty over the prospect of a trade war helped keep the safe-haven metal in favour. Spot gold and U.S. gold futures were both higher.

"In the near term, given the unpredictable nature of current market sentiment, investors will continue to buy gold on dips to hedge the growing tail risk from Trump's controversial policies," said Stephen Innes, APAC trading head at OANDA.

Silver prices were also up.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was slightly firmer early on but still not far off multi-month lows as trade concerns continue to weigh on the currency. As the North American open approached, the loonie continued to gather stream, shifting closer to the upper end of the day range of 76.95 US cents to 77.72 US cents. On Monday, the loonie fell to its weakest level since early July as uncertainty over trade relations with the United States swirled.

The next key event for the loonie will be Wednesday's Bank of Canada decision on interest rates. The markets aren't expecting any move on rates but traders will keep a close eye on the accompanying statement.

"The BoC's statement-only meeting on Wednesday is universally expected to see the overnight rate stable at 1.25 per cent after a 25-basis-point hike in January," RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said. "Highlighted risks should include ongoing NAFTA uncertainty and its impact on business investment, as well as the elevated sensitivity of households to higher interest rates."

In other currencies, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a group of world currencies, was lower on trade concerns. The U.S. dollar was also lower against the yen, which is considered a safe-haven currency.

"The market has to work out what the trade wars mean for the U.S. dollar," Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley told Reuters.

"While in the short term they might be seen as dollar-negative, there's an argument to say in the medium term it could be dollar-positive, because if growth really does slow down, and moves out of emerging markets, then we could see a squeeze on liquidity and some positive dollar momentum."

The euro was higher against the U.S. dollar recovering from a brief selloff after Italy's inconclusive weekend election.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 2.899 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 3.166 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Target Corp reported a better-than-expected 3.6-per-cent rise in comparable sales in the fourth quarter, helped by traffic at its stores and website. Analysts on average had expected sales at stores open at least a year to increase 3.1 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Excluding items, Target earned a profit of US$1.37 per share in the quarter ended Feb.3, just falling short of the average estimate of US$1.38. Sales rose 10 per cent to US$22.77-billion, topping the average estimate of US$22.53-billion.

Bloomberg reports that Canopy Growth Corp., the world's largest cannabis producer by market value, is among bidders for closely held Spanish firm Alcaliber SA. Canopy, based in Smiths Falls, Ontario, is competing against U.K. health-care investor GHO Capital and Spanish investment firm Alantra Partners SA, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. The producer of morphine and thebaine could be valued at about 200 million euros ($246 million) to 275 million euros in a deal, according to sources cited by Bloomberg.

Kobe Steel Ltd said on Tuesday its CEO will step down to take responsibility for a widespread data fraud scandal, although doubts remain over a corporate culture mired in malfeasance and the possibility of future fines. Japan's third-largest steel maker, which supplies steel parts to manufacturers of cars, planes and trains around the world, admitted last year to supplying products with falsified specifications to about 500 customers, throwing global supply chains into turmoil. Kobe Steel, in announcing the results from a four-month-long investigation by an external committee, said it found a new case of impropriety affecting a total of more than 600 clients.

Lego's sales fell last year for the first time since 2004 as the Danish toy maker cleared excess inventories and struggled with tough retail markets in Europe and North America. The privately-owned company, famous for its colourful plastic bricks, could be facing its biggest test since flirting with bankruptcy in the early 2000s after a sudden halt to more than a decade of strong growth. Sales fell 8 per cent to 35 billion Danish crowns ($5.8-billion) in 2017, down from a 6 per cent increase in 2016 and a far cry from the 25 per cent growth achieved in 2015. The company said overall consumer sales were flat, but the figures were affected by a clean-up of inventories.

One of the country's biggest retailers is betting bugs are the next big thing in Canadian cuisine. Loblaw Companies Ltd. is adding cricket powder to its lineup of President's Choice products, according to The Canadian Press. In a statement Monday, Loblaw says the flour is high in protein and packed with vitamins and minerals. It also has a "neutral flavour," making it a versatile ingredient for many kinds of recipes. Loblaw says it's sourcing the product from a farm in southern Ontario.

Economic News

(10 a.m. ET) Canadian Ivey Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for February.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for January. The Street expects a decline of 1.2 per cent month over month.

With files from Reuters and The Canadian Press