Before the Bell: Wall Street futures rise as trade fears abate; TSX eyes slightly firmer start

U.S. stock futures turned higher early Thursday as risk appetite crept back into the market after the White House indicated that Canada and Mexico would be granted temporary exemptions from steel and aluminum tariffs while they renegotiate NAFTA. On this side of the border, futures were slightly higher as oil prices steadied after a sharp decline during the previous session. Overnight, Asian and European markets edged higher as traders awaited signals from the European Central Bank over how quickly it would unwind its massive stimulus program.

Markets have been roiled by U.S. President Donald Trump's move to slap big tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum. But the U.S. offered the markets some solace Wednesday when Mr. Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro told Fox Business that the proclamation "will have a clause that does not impose these tariffs immediately on Canada and Mexico" giving them an opportunity to negotiate a "great deal for this country" on NAFTA. On Twitter early Thursday, Mr. Trump announced a 3:30 p.m .(ET) meeting on the tariffs and said the U.S. must show flexibility with its "real friends."

"Risk sentiment remains cautiously positive this morning, after President Trump showed signs of softening his tariff stance," Chris Beauchamp, IG's chief market analyst, said. "Clearly he is not entirely deaf to the pleas of his advisers, with Gary Cohn's resignation clearly forgotten during yesterday's relatively strong session."

On Bay Street, Linamar shares will likely be in the spotlight after the Guelph, Ont.-based auto parts producer reported record sales and earnings last year. The company said net earnings for 2017 came in at $549.4-million compared to $522.5-million a year earlier, while sales increased 14.5 per cent to $6.5-billion. Linamar says it managed to increase sales, despite a soft market, in part by seizing market share.

WestJet shares will also be in focus after the carrier announced early Thursday that CEO Gregg Saretsky that he is retiring from the company effective immediately. Ed Sims, WestJet's current executive vice-president commercial, will take over the job of president and chief executive starting today.

Outside the corporate sphere, the Bank of Canada again moves to centre stage. On Wednesday, the central bank left interest rates unchanged and raised a red flag on trade uncertainty and slowing household borrowing. Later Thursday, deputy governor Timothy Lane is scheduled to speak in Vancouver and analysts are expecting to get a bit more detail on where the central bank sees the economy heading. While some analysts still expect three rate hikes this year, an increasing number are pulling their expectations back on the combination of softer economic reports and concern over trade issues.

"This decision marks the start of a new communication approach from the Bank of Canada. Deputy Governor Tim Lane will provide an 'economic progress report' tomorrow that should hopefully provide more insight on how the Bank is assessing recent developments," TD senior economist Brian DePratto said in a note.

On Wall Street, Costco shares were lower in the premarket after the retailer's quarterly profit and same-store sales fell short of Wall Street forecasts. Excluding a gain from changes in tax laws, the company earned US$1.42 per share, missing analysts' estimates of US$1.47. Comparable-store sales, excluding the impact of fuel and currency changes, rose 5.4 per cent in the second quarter ended Feb. 18. Analysts on average had estimated a 5.6 per cent increase, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Also south of the border, pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts Holding Co. saw its shares spike 18 per cent on news that it would be acquired by U.S. health insurer Cigna Corp. for about US$54-billion. The deal is the latest in the sector aimed at paring surging health-care costs. Cigna is offering US$48.75 cash and 0.2434 shares of stock under the terms of the deal. That amounts to US$96.03 a share for the company, representing a 31-per-cent premium to its Wednesday closing price.

Overseas, European markets were mixed as the European Central Bank kept interest rates and stimulus unchanged, saying it sees bond-buying program running until at least September. However, the bank also dropped a reference to raising bond purchases if necessary from its statement. The central bank also suggested that rates could remain at current levels for an extended period. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up modestly in early going. Shares of Hugo Boss AG were down 5.5 per cent after the fashion brand issued a cautious profit outlook for the year. Britain's FTSE 100 was down 0.03 per cent. France's CAC 40 was up 0.27 per cent and Germany's DAX slipped 0.41 per cent.

In Asia, markets finished higher on news of potential tariff exemptions. Japan's Nikkei ended up 0.54 per cent. The Topix Iron & Steel index advanced roughly half a percentage point, buoyed by news out of Washington. Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 1.52 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.54 per cent.

Crude prices steadied early on after the previous session's share drop stoked by trade worries, rising U.S. production and climbing U.S. oil inventories. Brent crude was trading modestly lower and had a day range of US$64.09 to US$64.56. At this point, Brent looks set for a decline of about 0.1 per cent for the week. That would be the benchmark's second weekly decline in a row West Texas Intermediate was also just below the break even line with a range for the day so far of US$60.98 to US$61.40.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said last week's crude inventories rose by 2.4 million barrels, slightly below analysts' forecasts. Desjardins Capital called that report "notionally constructive" noting consensus had forecast an increase of about 3 million barrels. The EIA report also improved on the American Petroleum Institute figures which suggested a higher build.

"More importantly, it was materially below the five-year average (6.8 million barrells), driving another sharp reduction in the surplus, which appears poised to close as soon as next week," Desjardins noted. "Meanwhile, product inventories pulled back slightly, including a surprise gasoline draw."

In other commodities, spot gold prices were little changed with a stronger U.S. dollar pressuring prices. Gold futures were slightly lower at last check. Silver prices were also down.

The Canadian dollar turned lower in the predawn hours after getting an initial boost from news that Canada and Mexico would be temporarily exempt from U.S. steel and aluminum import tariffs while the countries renegotiate NAFTA. The day range on the loonie so far is 77.21 US cents to 77.71 US cents. At last check, the dollar was closer to the low end of that spread.

"What has come out though overnight is confirmation that Canada and Mexico will initially be exempt (as long as NAFTA negotiations are pending) and there may be room to exempt other allies," Elsa Lignos, RBC's global head of FX strategy, said in a note.

From here, she said, markets will be watching to see whether other allies will be exempt "which would be market-positive as it waters down the impact of tariffs further." As well, she said, markets will be keeping an eye on the response from countries that are affected.

"Overnight China's Foreign Minister Wang said 'in the event of a trade war, China will make a justified and necessary response,'" Ms. Lignos said. "They are the strongest comments yet but we expect China will try to avoid escalating the situation, preferring instead to calibrate its response to closely match the direct impact to China."

Also key for currency markets, she said, will be the issue of who replaces White House economic adviser Gary Cohn, who quit this week in a dispute over the tariffs.

On the broader currency markets, the U.S. dollar index was slightly higher at 89.839, pulling away from the two-week low seen on Wednesday. The euro turned slightly higher against the U.S. dollar after the ECB left policy unchanged but also dropped its long-standing pledge to increase bond purchases if necessary.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was unchanged at 2.883 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was higher at 3.16 per cent.

Gregg Saretsky is retiring as WestJet Airlines Ltd.'s chief executive officer – today – to be succeeded by Ed Sims. "Having found his successor, he has agreed with the company that his retirement will be effective immediately," the airline said in a statement as it named Mr. Sims, executive vice-president of commercial, to the top job. Mr. Sims has been at WestJet for less than a year, having joined the airline last May, before which was chief of New Zealand's Airways. Mr. Saretsky had been CEO for eight years.

ING outraged Dutch politicians and unions in the Netherlands on Thursday with a proposal to increase the pay of the bank's chief executive Ralph Hamers by 50 per cent. Dutch Finance minister Wopke Hoekstra said the rise was "excessive", while members of parliament called for a public hearing to hold ING chairman Jeroen van der Veer to account. 51-year old Hamers, who has led ING since October 2013, will receive the extra pay in the form of ING shares worth 50 percent of his base salary of 1.75 million euros. He received a total of almost 2 million euros in 2017.

U.S. health insurer Cigna Corp said on Thursday it would buy pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts Holding Co. for about US$54-billion, the latest deal in the sector aimed at cutting soaring healthcare costs. Cigna's offer consists of US$48.75 in cash and 0.2434 shares of stock of the combined company for each Express Scripts share, amounting to US$96.03 per share, representing a premium of nearly 31 per cent to Express Scripts' Wednesday closing price.

Mineral royalty company Franco-Nevada Wednesday reported 28 cents in earnings per share, just above expectations of 27 cents. The shares were down negligibly in after-hours trading on the New York Stock Exchange, where the TSX-listed stock also trades, suggesting a muted reaction in Thursday's regular session.

Supermarket chain Kroger Co reported quarterly net sales that beat analysts' estimates, but issued a disappointing full-year profit forecast, sending its shares down 7 per cent in premarket trading Sales rose to US$31.03-billion from US$27.61-billion in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 3. Analysts had expected sales of US$30.83-billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Net earnings attributable to Kroger rose to US$854-million, or 96 US cents per share, from US$506-million, or 53 US cents per share, a year earlier. The company said it expects full-year 2018 earnings of US$1.95 per share to US$2.15 per share, largely below the US$2.15 analysts on average were expecting.

J.M. Smucker Co. is considering a sale of its baking brands, including Pillsbury, Reuters reports. The food manufacturer is working with an adviser as it weighs options for the unit, which also includes the Robin Hood flour and cereal brand and Martha White baking mixes, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the details aren't public. The business could fetch as much as $700-million, according to the report, which cited unnamed sources. A final decision to pursue a sale hasn't been made and Smucker may keep the unit.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the standalone monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 229,737 units in February, up from 215,260 units in January. The rate urban starts increased by 7.1 per cent in February to 211,211 units. Multiple urban starts increased by 15 per cent to 154,535 units in February while single-detached urban starts decreased by 9.8 per cent to 56,676 units, CMHC said.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada new house prices and building permits for January.

Initial claims for U.S. state unemployment benefits rose by 21,000 to a seasonally adjusted 231,000 for the week ended March 3, the Labor Department said. Claims dropped to 210,000 in the previous week, which was the lowest level since late 1969.

With files from Reuters and The Canadian Press