Before the Bell: Futures rise after solid U.S., Canada job reports

Equity Markets

U.S. and Canadian stock index futures moved higher on Friday after solid jobs reports from both countries.

The Canadian economy added 15,400 jobs in February after a massive loss in January, thanks to a gain in part-time positions, and the unemployment rate dipped to 5.8 percent, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast employment would increase by 20,000. Canada shed 88,000 positions in January, the most in nine years.

In the U.S., the economy added 313,000 jobs in February, much higher than expected and the unemployment rate was at 4.1 per cent. Payrolls data showed wage increases were muted in February, tempering a very high jobs number and cooling expectations of a faster rise in inflation.

Average hourly earnings edged up four cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $26.75 in February, a slowdown from the 0.3-per-cent rise in January. That lowered the year-on-year increase in average hourly earnings to 2.6 per cent from 2.8 per cent in January.

The upbeat outlook on markets also comes after markets finished higher on Thursday amid a more conciliatory tone from the U.S. about steel and aluminum tariffs as U.S. President Donald Trump exempted Canada and Mexico from import tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Trump pressed ahead with a 25-per-cent tariff on steel imports and 10 per cent on aluminum on Thursday, but gave initial exemptions to Canada and Mexico, starting immediately with an unspecified duration. Their continuation depends partly on progress in negotiations to modernize the North American free-trade agreement.

Overseas, world shares hit a one-week high on Friday before easing a touch, as caution ahead of jobs data in the United States outweighed a potential breakthrough in nuclear tensions over the Korean peninsula.

The MSCI All-Country World index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was 0.1 per cent higher and set for a weekly gain of almost 2 per cent.

Gains came largely from stocks in Asia, which staged sharp rallies after President Trump said he was prepared to meet North Korea's Kim Jong Un, potentially marking a major breakthrough in nuclear tensions between the two countries.

"While it is easy to be cynical, one can't help feeling these talks could well go the same way as previous attempts. But nonetheless it will be interesting to see how this one plays out," said Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets.

Trump's aides have been wary of North Korea's diplomatic overtures because of its history of reneging on international commitments and the failure of efforts on disarmament by previous U.S. administrations.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5 per cent and South Korean stocks rose more than 1 per cent. The dollar also rose against the safe-haven Japanese yen, which fell to its lowest in over a week.

The U.S. pressing ahead with tariffs on steel and aluminum imports on Thursday did not seem to rattle investors as much as proposals for them did last week, but caution over the release of U.S. jobs data later in the day was palpable in Europe, where shares opened slightly lower.

Upbeat jobs data last month fanned speculation about faster interest rate rises in the United States, causing a rout in the bond market and hammering world equities.

Britain's FTSE rose 0.03 per cent, Germany's DAX was off 0.34 per cent and France's CAC gained 0.09 per cent.

In Asia, the Shanghai index was up 0.58 per cent and the Hang Seng added 1.11 per cent.

Commodities

Crude oil futures rose on Friday after two days of sell-offs amid optimism over a planned meeting between North Korea's Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kim also pledged to refrain from further nuclear or missile tests, lifting Asian stock markets and pulling crude oil futures along with them.

Brent crude was up just over US$64 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were also up over US$60 a barrel.

Still, both Brent and WTI are on course for weekly losses of around 0.5 per cent and 1.34 per cent, respectively.

Analysts warned the broader market outlook remained bearish due in large part to rising U.S. inventories and production.

"Our overall short-term view is bearish," said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodity analyst at SEB, noting the gains followed "two solid days of sell-off."

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed crude output rising 23 percent since the middle of 2016 to 10.37 million barrels per day (bpd).

Analysts at Commerzbank said they expected U.S. weekly rig count data, due later on Friday, to show further increases, adding pressure on oil prices.

"After all, it is attractive to drill for shale oil at prices above $60," they said in a note.

Thanks largely to shale, the United States now produces more crude than top OPEC exporter Saudi Arabia. Only Russia pumps more, at almost 11 million bpd.

Gold prices edged down on Friday after the potential for easing tensions with North Korea sapped safe-haven demand ahead of a U.S. labour market report that could support more increases to interest rates.

"If, with this news, the tension with North Korea is easing, it's something that is, maybe not headwinds, but a mild breeze against gold," said Norbert Rücker, head of commodity research at Julius Baer in Zurich.

The reaction has been muted because gold had failed to show strong safe-haven demand last year during months of insults exchanged over the North's nuclear and missile programs, he added.

Investors were waiting for the release of U.S. jobs data later on Friday.

"The bigger event for the gold market is later today, with the labour market report, since we've had more hawkish comments of late. We expect four U.S. rate hikes this year and this should really be something that supports the dollar and causes gold weakness," Rücker said.

In other precious metals, silver slipped 0.3 per cent to US$16.45 an ounce, platinum eased by 0.1 per cent to US$951.30 and palladium was down 0.1 per cent at US$976.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar edged higher Friday bolstered by the U.S. softening its stance on tariffs with Canada and Mexico. Higher oil prices also helped the loonie.

The U.S. dollar jumped half a per cent against the yen on Friday as hopes of a breakthrough in the North Korean nuclear standoff rose and after the Japanese central bank reaffirmed its decision to stick to its ultra easy policy stance in the coming months.

At the outcome of a two-day monetary policy meeting on Friday, the Bank of Japan stuck to its dovish stance. While sounding optimistic on growth, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated there would be no plan to change monetary policy before the 2 per cent inflation target is met.

The news helped dollar/yen, which has fallen 7 per cent since the start of the year on concerns that the outbreak of a trade war would derail a global growth recovery, to bounce sharply on Friday. The yen also fell 0.5 per cent and 0.7 per cent against the euro and sterling respectively.

"We are trying to find a bottom on dollar/yen and the other thing to watch for is when the typical year-end repatriation flows that are made by Japanese institutions for the fiscal year end abates, and that might push dollar/yen even higher," said Kenneth Broux, a currency strategist at Societe Generale.

The greenback had gained ground earlier against the yen as some fears of a global trade war receded. Trump imposed import tariffs on steel and aluminum, while softening his stance by announcing exemptions for Canada and Mexico, and leaving open the chance for other countries to obtain their own.

"There are a lot of potential exemptions, so I think safe haven flows into the yen have abated," said Roy Teo, investment strategist for LGT Bank in Singapore.

Against a broad basket of currencies, the dollar was broadly flat on the day at 90.158.

U.S. Treasury yields rose ahead of the U.S. jobs report, with the 10-year up slightly to 2.879 per cent. The Canadian 10-year bond was up at 2.244 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Restaurant Brands Inc.'s Tim Hortons has handed the reins to a new leader who faces the task of smoothing over relations with its franchisees and boosting sales growth at the coffee-and-doughnut chain. Alex Macedo became president of Tim Hortons in December, parent company Restaurant Brands International Inc. confirmed on Thursday. The company made no public announcement at the time. Mr. Macedo previously had that position at sister chain Burger King's North American division.

The British government is providing financing to help Bombardier Inc. sell C Series aircraft to a key Asian airline, just weeks after a U.S. trade agency rejected allegations the Canadian company was receiving unfair state subsidies.



The chief executive of Maricann Group Inc. is taking aim at the underwriters who terminated a recent financing, alleging that least one of them worked to kill the deal for their own benefit and that of short-sellers who were betting against the marijuana grower's stock price.

The union representing Air Canada flight attendants says it has filed a human rights complaint alleging "systemic discrimination and harassment" of its members. The Canadian Union of Public Employees says the airline's policies on uniforms and makeup are discriminatory towards female flight attendants on the basis of sex, sexual orientation and race.

Discount retailer Big Lots slid 7 per cent after posting a surprise drop in same-store sales and forecasting a weak profit for the current quarter and the full year.

Insys Therapeutics were down 6 per cent after reporting disappointing sales for its opioid cancer painkiller Subsys.

Earnings expected today include: High Arctic Energy Services Inc.; Total Energy Services Inc.

Economic News

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian employment for February. Estimate is a gain of 2,000 jobs and an unemployment rate of 5.9 per cent. In January, the result was a decline of 88,000 jobs with 5.9-per-cent unemployment rate.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. employment for February. The Street expects nonfarm payrolls to advance by 203,0000 with an unemployment rate of 4.0 per cent, versus a gain of 200,000 and 4.1 per cent in January.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg