Before the Bell: Caution tempers futures as investors await Fed; TSX sees tepid start

Equity Markets

U.S. futures paused Wednesday as an air of caution overtook the market ahead of the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision rate, with investors awaiting guidance on the pace of hikes through the rest of the year. On Bay Street, futures were off slightly even as oil prices rose on a surprise build in U.S. inventories. Overnight, world shares treaded water ahead of the U.S. central bank's announcement with investors keeping a wary eye on tech shares.

At last check, the MSCI's 47-country index was little changed with European markets trading close to break even and Asian indexes finishing mixed. The index is now about 6 per cent below highs seen in the first month of the year.

"It's a done deal, rates in the U.S. will go up by at least 25 basis points today in Jerome Powell's first FOMC meeting as chairman, but it will be the accompanying statement that causes the biggest fuss, and the indication of either three or four rate hikes in 2018," AxiTrader chief market analyst James Hughes said. "For the first time in a long time probability for a rate hike is at 100 per cent with a 2.3-per-cent chance of a 50-basis-point hike."

The Fed has raised interest rates five times since the current tightening cycle began in 2015.

Also clouding the markets Wednesday are renewed concerns about a global trade war. U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to unveil up to US$60-billion in import duties on Chinese goods by the end of the year. That follows harsh tariffs announced for steel and aluminum imports. Markets are concerned that the U.S. efforts could trigger retaliatory measures by trade partners.

Tech shares will also be back in the spotlight, although LCG's Jasper Lawler notes that Amazon has offered some distraction from Facebook's recent market woes. "Whilst the Facebook scandal shows no signs of disappearing, putting the social media giants loses at over 10 per cent across two sessions, tech stocks on the whole performed well, grateful for the distraction provided by Amazon, which overtook Alphabet as the second largest U.S. company," he said.

On Bay Street, Ski-Doo maker BRP Inc. reported adjusted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 96 cents, topping analysts forecasts which had called for adjusted earnings of 91 cents. With Wednesday's results, BRP has now topped analysts' forecasts for seven straight quarters. Fourth-quarter revenue totalled $1.263-billion versus estimates of $1.24-billion. BRP also raised its dividend by a penny to nine cents.

On Wall Street, FedEx Corp. were slightly lower after an initial bump following the release of strong results after the close on Tuesday. FedEx posted adjusted per-share earnings of US$3.72, versus a consensus of US$3.11, with revenue of US$16.5-billion. That topped revenue expectations of US$16.16-billion. FedEx also said its daily package volume was up 6 per cent and raised its earnings forecast for the year.

Overseas, European markets were narrowly mixed early on. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down slightly at last check. Britain's FTSE 100 was down 0.43 per cent. Germany's DAX was up 0.16 per cent and France's CAC 40 was off 0.02 per cent.

In Asia, markets in Japan were closed for a public holiday. Elsewhere, indexes were mixed with Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended down 0.43 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index was off 0.27 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were higher after a surprise draw in U.S. inventories. Rising tensions in the Middle East also helped bolster crude prices. Brent crude was higher with a day range of US$67.48 to US$67.85. West Texas Intermediate had a day range so far of US$63.58 to US$63.92.

The American Petroleum Institute reported Tuesday afternoon that crude inventories fell 2.739 million barrels last week. Traders had expected the numbers to show an increase of about 2.6 million barrels. The figures will be followed this morning by the more official tally from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That report is due at 10:30 a.m.

As well, a visit by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Washington on Tuesday also raised some speculation that the U.S. could move to reimpose sanctions on Iran. Tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran escalated this week with Saudi criticism of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Traders have also noted that the nomination of Mike Pompeo as the new U.S. Secretary of State has also raised pressure on the markets considering his opposition to the 2015 agreement.

"Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have boosted the price of oil to a three-week high overnight," London Capital Group's Jasper Lawler said in an early note. "A rally in crude of over 2.7 per cent will keep trader's eyes on energy stocks with gains expected on the opening bell."

In other commodities, gold prices were higher as the greenback slid ahead of Wednesday's Fed announcement. Spot gold was higher after nearing a three-week low on Monday. U.S. gold futures for April delivery were also higher.

"Dealers will be looking at forward guidance [from the Fed] to determine the dollar's prospects, and therefore that of gold," said Alasdair Macleod, head of research with Toronto-based Goldmoney Inc.

Renewed market concern over trade tensions could also bolster bullion prices. U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce up to US$60-billion in import duties on Chinese goods later this week, raising worries about a global trade war. The uncertainty could work in safe-haven gold's favour.

Silver prices were also higher.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar jumped above 77 US cents on positive trade developments and a weaker greenback. The loonie was trading at the high end of the day range of 76.47 US cents to 77.06 US cents.

While trade issues are weighing on global markets, the loonie got a lift from news that the Trump administration has dropped a contentious demand that all vehicles made in Canada and Mexico for export to the U.S. contain at least 50 per cent U.S. content. The demand was viewed as a key stumbling block to renewing the North American free-trade agreement.

"This was one the more difficult obstacles to NAFTA renegotiation," RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said, nothing both the loonie and the Mexican peso were stronger overnight. In other trade news, he noted, reports suggest references to trade policy in the coming G20 statement, due late Wednesday, will likely be little different from those at the last meeting in Berlin.

In other currencies, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a selection of world currencies, was lower at 90.162 as investors await word from the Fed. The dollar index hit a three-week high on Tuesday. Some traders are now questioning whether the greenback will get much upside support from the Fed announcement, given that a rate hike is factored in and the expectation for future increases this year is already high.

"A 25-basis-point rate hike is a given at today's announcement, so attention will focus on the tone of the press conference and, more so, the path of the dot plot," Mr. Cole said.

"We think they are more likely to be USD-positive than negative. Our economists note that a shift in the 2018 dot plot such that the median forecast becomes four hikes is possible, but unlikely. The hurdle is much lower for moving the medians for 2019 and 2020, however."

In other currencies, the euro firmed against the U.S. dollar. The U.S. dollar was also lower against the yen.

In bonds, the yield on the 10-year note was higher at 2.896 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 3.128 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Amazon.com became the second most valuable publicly listed U.S. company on Tuesday, surpassing Google parent Alphabet Inc for the first time. Amazon shares finished up 2.69 per cent at $1,586.51 on Tuesday, for a market capitalization of $768-billion, underscoring Wall Street's confidence in its relentless expansion into cloud computing, groceries and other new businesses. Alphabet lost 0.39 per cent, trimming its stock market value to $762-billion, as Wall Street fretted about regulatory fallout following revelations that a political consulting firm had improperly obtained personal data on 50 million Facebook Inc users.

Cheerios cereal maker General Mills Inc's quarterly sales rose 2.3 per cent, led by strong demand for snacks in North America. Net income attributable to General Mills rose to US$941.4-million or US$1.62 per share in the third quarter ended Feb. 25, from US$357.8-million or 61 US cents per share, a year earlier. Results in the latest quarter reflected a one-time tax benefit of US$504-million. Net sales rose to US$3.88-billion from US$3.79-billion.

The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan is spending about $400-million to take a 3.4 per cent stake in French video game giant Ubisoft as part of a complex deal that will allow French conglomerate Vivendi to sell all of its Ubisoft shares. Vivendi, which was said to be considering a takeover when it accumulated its Ubisoft stake over the past few years, has agreed to sell its 30.5 million shares and not buy any more for at least five years.

Royal Dutch Shell is placing a big bet on petrol stations and convenience stores in China, India and Mexico as it looks to shore up profits during the electric car revolution. By 2025, the oil and gas giant plans to grow its global network of roadside stations by nearly a quarter to 55,000, targeting 40 million daily customers, Shell said in a statement on Wednesday. It will add another 5,000 convenience stores selling coffee and snacks, with growth focused on rapidly growing economies in emerging markets.

Luxury coat maker Canada Goose plans to bring more manufacturing in-house in a bid to boost margins and help it live up to lofty investor expectations as the most expensive stock among major luxury brands. The Toronto-based company aims to make a least half of its outerwear itself in a few years, up from about a third now, Chief Executive Officer Dani Reiss told Reuters in an interview at the company's Toronto headquarters. "We'd like to grow our internal capacity," Reiss said, referring to the move as one of its "pillars of growth." "Here's an opportunity for us to have more in-house capacity and increase our profit margins, which is important for our investors and for us," he said.

German conglomerate Bayer won EU antitrust approval on Wednesday for its US$62.5-billion buy of U.S. peer Monsanto, the last of a trio of mega mergers that will reshape the agrochemicals industry. The tie-up is set to create a company with control of more than a quarter of the world's seed and pesticides market. Driven by shifting weather patterns, competition in grain exports and a faltering global farm economy, Dow and Dupont, and ChemChina and Syngenta had earlier led the wave of consolidation in the sector. Environmental and farming groups have opposed all three deals, worried about their power and their advantage in digital farming data, which can tell farmers how and when to till, sow, spray, fertilise and pick crops based on algorithms. The European Commission said Bayer addressed its concerns with its offer to sell a swathe of assets to boost rival BASF confirming a Reuters story on Feb. 28.

Nordstrom Inc said on Tuesday it ended discussions with its founding family over taking the U.S. department store operator private after failing to agree on an acceptable price. Earlier this month, a special committee of the company's independent directors rejected an offer worth about US$8.4-billion made by the members of the Nordstrom family. The company had then said the committee planned to terminate discussions unless the price offered was "substantially" improved.

Economic News

The U.S. current account deficit widened to US$128.2-billion in the fourth quarter from US$101.5-billion in the third quarter. (8:30 a.m.) U.S. current account.

(10 a.m.) U.S. existing home sales. Consensus is for 5.4-million annual rate, up 0.4 per cent.

(10:30 a.m.) EIA Petroleum Status report.

(2 p.m.) U.S. Federal Reserve Open Market Committee issues its latest interest rate decision.

(2:30 p.m.) Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference.

