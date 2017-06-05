For Alacer Gold Corp., the old saying “there is gold in them thar hills” rings true. The mid-sized miner is headquartered in Colorado and owns 80 per cent of the Copler open-pit mine in eastern Turkey with local Turkish company Lidya Mining owning the remaining 20 per cent. Currently, Copler is undergoing an expansion project designed to mine and mill all “them thar hills” have to offer. To showcase their efforts, management recently invited investors and analysts – including Contra the Heard – to the site.
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor