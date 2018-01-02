 Skip to main content

BMO’s best and worst stock calls for 2017

Jennifer Dowty
Every year, I highlight top stock picks selected by equity analysts for the upcoming year and many readers have written to me asking if I would review the performance of these recommendations. So, here you have it.

In this report, I am reviewing the top stock picks selected by BMO Capital Markets equity analysts in a January, 2017 report titled, "Best of BMO – Canadian Edition."

Providing his macro perspective, BMO's Chief Investment Strategist Brian Belski made a fantastic call, forecasting the TSX composite index would reach 16,000 by year-end, which it did. The index closed the year out at 16,209.

In 2017, the S&P/TSX composite index delivered a modest price return of 6 per cent, excluding the dividend yield. In terms of sectors, six of the 11 sectors reported price returns between 5 per cent and 10 per cent. However, more than half of the 33 stocks recommended by BMO analysts achieved attractive double-digit gains last year. Of course, there were some unfortunate exceptions.

What were the exceptions? Well, analysts in the energy sector had a challenging year. This was the sole sector in the S&P/TSX composite index that delivered a negative return in 2017, falling by over 10 per cent. The sector was out of favour with investors with stock prices under pressure. It was a mine field for analysts and the underperformance of analysts' stock picks is understandable.

One other sector that I will highlight is the financials sector as it is one of the most important sectors to investors given its large weighting in the TSX index. At year-end, financials represented over 34 per cent of the index. BMO's bank analyst Sohrab Movahedi highlighted Scotiabank as his top pick for 2017. To his credit, his target price of $80 was an excellent call. The share price closed the year at $81.12, rising over 8 per cent. However, of the 'Big 6' banks, this bank was a laggard. Mr. Movahedi missed the opportunity of selecting National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada, CIBC or TD Bank, all of which delivered higher price returns of 15 per cent, 13 per cent, 12 per cent, and 11 per cent, respectively. Furthermore, also within his coverage list is Canadian Western Bank, a company whose share price soared 29 per cent over the year.

A security recommended by analyst Heather Kirk was acquired just a few months into the year, Milestone Apartments REIT. The price return was calculated using the closing price on April 27, the last day the units were publicly traded.

Listed in the table below are analysts 2017 stock recommendations along with last year's price returns.

BMO picks from 2017

CompanyTickerAnalystSpecializationPrice Return 2017 %
1Gildan ActivewearGIL-NStephen MacLeodSpecial Situations27
2Tricon Capital GroupTCN-TStephen MacLeodSpecial Situations22
3Brookfield Asset ManagementBAM-NBert PowellSpecial Situations32
4ScotiabankBNS-TSohrab MovahediCanadian Banks9
5ECN CapitalECN-TTom MacKinnonDiv. Financials - Canada19
6CF Industries HoldingsCF-NJoel JacksonFertilizers & Chemicals35
7MethanexMEOH-QJoel JacksonFertilizers & Chemicals38
8Birchcliff EnergyBIR-TJoe LevesqueE&P- Canada-53
9Canadian Natural ResourcesCNQ-TRandy OllenbergerE&P- Canada5
10Seven Generations EnergyVII-TRandy Ollenberger/Joe LevesqueE&P- Canada-43
11Whitecap ResourcesWCP-TRay KwanE&P- Canada-26
12Faroe PetroleumFPM-LSEDavid RoundE&P- Int'l1
13Ophir EnergyOPHR-LSEDavid RoundE&P- Int'l-30
14ChevronCVX-NBrendan WarnIntegrated - Int'l6
15BoralexBLX-TBen PhamEnergy Infrastructure23
16Precision DrillingPD-TMichael MazarOil & Gas - Services-48
17ShawCorSCL-TMichael MazarOil & Gas - Services-23
18KinaxisKXS-TThanos MoschopoulosTechnology23
19Detour GoldDGC-TBrian QuastGold-19
20Newmont MiningNEM-NAndrew KaipGold10
21Royal GoldRGLD-QAndrew KaipGold30
22SEMAFOSMF-TAndrew BreichmanasGold-19
23Ivanhoe MinesIVN-TAndrew MikitchookMetals & Mining67
24Osisko MiningOSK-TAndrew MikitchookMetals & Mining39
25Anglo AmericanAAL-LSEDavid Gagliano/Edward SterckMetals & Mining - Int'l34
26Rio TintoRIO-LSEDavid Gagliano/Edward SterckMetals & Mining - Int'l25
27Anglo Pacific GroupAPF-LSEAlexander PearceMetals & Mining - Int'l18
28West Fraser TimberWFT-TMark WildeTimber & Wood Products62
29InterRent REITIIP.UN-TTroy MacLeanCanadian Real Estate22
30Milestone Apartments REITMST.UN-THeather KirkCanadian Real Estate17
31Canadian TireCTC.A-TPeter SklarRetailing/Consumer18
32CineplexCGX-TTim CaseyTelecom/Media/Cable-27
33Union PacificUNP-NFadi ChamounTransportation29

Source: BMO

