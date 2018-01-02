BMO’s best and worst stock calls for 2017

Every year, I highlight top stock picks selected by equity analysts for the upcoming year and many readers have written to me asking if I would review the performance of these recommendations. So, here you have it.

In this report, I am reviewing the top stock picks selected by BMO Capital Markets equity analysts in a January, 2017 report titled, "Best of BMO – Canadian Edition."

Providing his macro perspective, BMO's Chief Investment Strategist Brian Belski made a fantastic call, forecasting the TSX composite index would reach 16,000 by year-end, which it did. The index closed the year out at 16,209.

In 2017, the S&P/TSX composite index delivered a modest price return of 6 per cent, excluding the dividend yield. In terms of sectors, six of the 11 sectors reported price returns between 5 per cent and 10 per cent. However, more than half of the 33 stocks recommended by BMO analysts achieved attractive double-digit gains last year. Of course, there were some unfortunate exceptions.

What were the exceptions? Well, analysts in the energy sector had a challenging year. This was the sole sector in the S&P/TSX composite index that delivered a negative return in 2017, falling by over 10 per cent. The sector was out of favour with investors with stock prices under pressure. It was a mine field for analysts and the underperformance of analysts' stock picks is understandable.

One other sector that I will highlight is the financials sector as it is one of the most important sectors to investors given its large weighting in the TSX index. At year-end, financials represented over 34 per cent of the index. BMO's bank analyst Sohrab Movahedi highlighted Scotiabank as his top pick for 2017. To his credit, his target price of $80 was an excellent call. The share price closed the year at $81.12, rising over 8 per cent. However, of the 'Big 6' banks, this bank was a laggard. Mr. Movahedi missed the opportunity of selecting National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada, CIBC or TD Bank, all of which delivered higher price returns of 15 per cent, 13 per cent, 12 per cent, and 11 per cent, respectively. Furthermore, also within his coverage list is Canadian Western Bank, a company whose share price soared 29 per cent over the year.

A security recommended by analyst Heather Kirk was acquired just a few months into the year, Milestone Apartments REIT. The price return was calculated using the closing price on April 27, the last day the units were publicly traded.

Listed in the table below are analysts 2017 stock recommendations along with last year's price returns.