You wouldn’t know it by looking at index performance so far this year, but on a sector basis, Canadian stocks have held up pretty well against the U.S. market.
Nearly half of the underlying sectors within the S&P/TSX composite index have matched or beaten corresponding S&P 500 sectors year to date.
BMO Top TSX Sector Stock Picks
|S&P TSX Composite Index Sector
|Rating
|Tickers of Top Picks
|Financials
|Overweight
|TD, RY, IFC, MFC
|Industrials
|Overweight
|CNR, CP, WCN
|Materials
|Overweight
|G, NEM, WFT
|Consumer Discretionary
|Market weight
|CTC.A, CGX, QSR
|Consumer Staples
|Market weight
|L, PJC.A
|Energy
|Market weight
|CNQ, ENB, SU, TRP
|Telecom
|Market weight
|BCE, T, RCI.B
|Health Care
|Underweight
|Prefer U.S.
|Technology
|Underweight
|GIB.A
|Real Estate
|Underweight
|HR.UN, REI.UN
|Utilities
|Underweight
|FTS
Source: BMO Nesbitt Burns
