The TSX sectors BMO believes will outshine all others in the second half of this year

Tim Shufelt

The Globe and Mail

You wouldn’t know it by looking at index performance so far this year, but on a sector basis, Canadian stocks have held up pretty well against the U.S. market.

Nearly half of the underlying sectors within the S&P/TSX composite index have matched or beaten corresponding S&P 500 sectors year to date.

BMO Top TSX Sector Stock Picks

S&P TSX Composite Index SectorRating Tickers of Top Picks
FinancialsOverweight TD, RY, IFC, MFC
IndustrialsOverweight CNR, CP, WCN
MaterialsOverweight G, NEM, WFT
Consumer DiscretionaryMarket weightCTC.A, CGX, QSR
Consumer StaplesMarket weightL, PJC.A
EnergyMarket weightCNQ, ENB, SU, TRP
TelecomMarket weightBCE, T, RCI.B
Health CareUnderweightPrefer U.S.
TechnologyUnderweightGIB.A
Real EstateUnderweightHR.UN, REI.UN
UtilitiesUnderweightFTS

Source: BMO Nesbitt Burns

