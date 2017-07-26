The most accurate measure of fair value for the loonie has been the difference between Canadian and U.S. bond yields and, according to this indicator, the domestic currency is trading where it should be.

The problem now is that bond yields themselves may be out of line.

The two charts below highlight that while oil prices have a significant effect on the Canadian dollar, the value of the loonie has a closer association with relative bond yields. This is supported by correlation calculations.

