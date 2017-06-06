CAE Inc.’s transformation into a larger, more diversified business has sent its share price to a record high. But the company now faces a formidable challenge: Where does it find profitable growth opportunities to justify the stock’s lofty valuation?
The company has long dominated the world’s flight-simulation market. But in recent years, it has increased pilot-training services in its revenue mix, to the point where services now account for 60 per cent of recurring revenue, up from 15 per cent in 2001.Report Typo/Error
Follow @dberman_ROBon Twitter:
- Cae Inc$22.26-0.13(-0.58%)
- Rockwell Collins Inc$105.25-1.58(-1.48%)
- Lockheed Martin Corp$276.88-3.25(-1.16%)
- Updated June 6 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.