Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Can grocery stocks stay fresh as Amazon enters the market? Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Berman

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

No one ever said that the grocery business is easy, but key Canadian grocery stocks have performed extraordinarily well over time.

Is that about to change?

The stock market certainly has its doubts. After Amazon.com Inc. announced its $13.7-billion (U.S.) takeover of Whole Foods Market Inc. on Friday, every company with a fresh-produce aisle wilted over concerns about new competitive pressures.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Berman on Twitter: @dberman_ROB

Also on The Globe and Mail

Amazon enters grocery wars with Whole Foods deal (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories