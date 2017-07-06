Canaccord Genuity this week provided its top 23 fundamental Canadian stock picks for the third quarter.
While the report focuses on Canadian stocks, Martin Roberge, the firm’s North American portfolio strategist, suggests that investors may want to consider looking beyond the Canadian border to international stocks for investment opportunities. “The optimal mix for a Canadian-based investor is 30 per cent Canadian and 70 per cent foreign equities,” he says. “North American equities are going through a classic tug-of-war between rising policy rates and accelerating earnings growth. For now, our tactical market-timing indicators are flashing red due to slowing economic momentum, high-yield bonds’ underperformance and eroding market breadth.”Report Typo/Error
Follow @jennifer_dowtyon Twitter:
- Gildan Activewear Inc$39.54-0.42(-1.05%)
- Painted Pony Energy Ltd$4.67+0.02(+0.43%)
- TORC Oil & Gas Ltd$4.77-0.04(-0.83%)
- Suncor Energy Inc$37.01-0.34(-0.91%)
- Vermilion Energy Inc$40.05-0.36(-0.89%)
- Gran Tierra Energy Inc$2.81-0.03(-1.06%)
- Secure Energy Services Inc$8.67-0.10(-1.14%)
- Fiera Capital Corp$13.97-0.11(-0.78%)
- TSO3 Inc$3.06-0.03(-0.97%)
- Stuart Olson Inc$5.05-0.15(-2.88%)
- Atlantic Gold Corp$1.550.00(0.00%)
- B2Gold Corp$3.50-0.12(-3.31%)
- HudBay Minerals Inc$7.35-0.03(-0.41%)
- Yamana Gold Inc$3.00+0.00(+0.17%)
- Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust$6.78-0.02(-0.29%)
- Pure Multi-Family REIT LP$6.68-0.08(-1.18%)
- Amaya Inc$22.22-0.01(-0.04%)
- Cogeco Communications Inc$79.90+0.64(+0.81%)
- Kinaxis Inc$78.16-0.24(-0.31%)
- Quarterhill Inc$1.85-0.01(-0.54%)
- Enbridge Inc$51.60+0.28(+0.55%)
- Keyera Corp$40.66-0.13(-0.32%)
- iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc$3.30+0.06(+1.85%)
- Updated July 6 12:42 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.