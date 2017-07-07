Late last year, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust told its investors it had made an accounting mistake and announced it would correct its financials – a “restatement” – saying it had understated its profits by a factor of three.
Earlier in 2016, Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust said it would restate its financials for the third time in less than five years. Two of the errors related to the accounting for its financing costs.
|Name
|Restatement Date
|Restatement Reason
|Original Income
|Restated Income
|Net Income Effect
|Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
|11/3/2016
||Comprehensive income issues|
|8,617,000
|30,577,000
|21,960,000
|Orca Exploration Group Inc. (formerly EastCoast Energy Corporation)
|4/17/2015
||Accounts/loans receivable, investments & cash issues|Foreign currency/inflation |Tax expense/benefit/deferral/other (FAS 109) issues|
|(5,465,000)
|(7,640,000)
|(2,175,000)
|Toscana Energy Income Corporation
|5/30/2014
||Debt and/or equity classification issues|
|-2,479,562
|-
|2,479,562
|Veresen Inc.
|5/8/2013
||Investment in subs./affiliate issues|
|38,900,000
|43,600,000
|4,700,000
|Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
|4/2/2013
||Debt and/or equity classification issues|
|(23,068,000)
|(31,712,000)
|(8,644,000)
|Uni-Sélect Inc.
|2/28/2013
||Inventory, vendor and/or cost of sales issues|
|55,980,000
|53,323,000
|(2,657,000)
|Endeavour Mining Corporation
|3/13/2012
||Acquisitions, mergers|
|9,612,000
|8,112,000.00
|(1,500,000)
|Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
|3/13/2012
||Investment in subs./affiliate issues|
|(21,880,000)
|(23,948,000)
|(2,068,000)
|Altus Group Limited
|1/23/2012
||Liabilities, payables, reserves and accrual estimate failures|Tax expense/benefit/deferral/other (FAS 109) issues|
|(10,574,000)
|(12,250,000)
|(1,676,000)
|Parkland Fuel Corporation
|11/2/2011
||Tax expense/benefit/deferral/other (FAS 109) issues|
|31,928,000
|26,828,000
|(5,100,000)
|Freehold Royalties Ltd.
|8/10/2011
||Tax expense/benefit/deferral/other (FAS 109) issues|
|15,313,000
|11,219,000
|(5,099,999)
|African Minerals Limited
|6/30/2011
||Accounts/loans receivable, investments & cash issues|Balance sheet classification of assets issues|Capitalization of expenditures issues|Foreign currency/inflation |Debt and/or equity classification issues|Deferred, stock-based and/or executive comp issues|EPS, ratio and classification of income statement issues|PPE/Intangible assets, goodwill issues|
|(13,876,000)
|(2,727,000)
|11,149,000
|GMP Capital Inc.
|3/18/2011
||EPS, ratio and classification of income statement issues|
|40,279,000
|32,716,000
|(7,563,000)
|Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation
|3/10/2011
||Liabilities, payables, reserves and accrual estimate failures|
|(153,574,000)
|(125,793,000)
|27,781,000
|Hana Mining Ltd.
|2/25/2011
||Acquisitions, mergers|
|(6,865,604)
|(7,734,151)
|(868,547)
|Mercator Minerals Ltd.
|11/26/2010
||Revenue recognition issues|
|10,680,000
|(75,882,000)
|(86,562,000)
|China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd.
|3/17/2010
||Capitalization of expenditures issues|Inventory, vendor and/or cost of sales issues|
|(5,125,262)
|(2,214,561)
|2,910,701
|Martinrea International Inc.
|3/31/2014
||Capitalization of expenditures issues|Inventory, vendor and/or cost of sales issues|
|38,782,000
|37,075,000
|(1,707,000)
|Aspen Group Resources Corporation
|4/1/2009
||Expense (payroll, SGA, other) recording issues|Revenue recognition issues|Unspecified (amounts or accounts) restatement adjustments|
|Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
|3/24/2016
||Depreciation, depletion or amortization errors|
|87,070,000
|87,070,000
|-
|Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
|5/13/2014
||Liabilities, payables, reserves and accrual estimate failures|
|New Flyer Industries Inc.
|3/19/2014
||Revenue recognition issues|
|Superior Plus Corp.
|10/31/2013
||Expense (payroll, SGA, other) recording issues|Liabilities, payables, reserves and accrual estimate failures|
|New Flyer Industries Inc.
|3/20/2013
||Tax expense/benefit/deferral/other (FAS 109) issues|
|goeasy Ltd. (formerly, easyhome Ltd.)
|3/6/2012
||Liabilities, payables, reserves and accrual estimate failures|
|Parkland Fuel Corporation
|11/2/2011
||Tax expense/benefit/deferral/other (FAS 109) issues|
|Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
|5/11/2011
||Depreciation, depletion or amortization errors|
|E-L Financial Corporation Limited
|3/16/2011
||Pension and other post-retirement benefit issues|
|(184,535,000)
|(184,908,000)
|(373,000)
|ADF Group Inc.
|4/30/2010
||Gain or loss recognition issues|PPE /fixed asset (value/diminution) issues|
Source: Robert Pozen and Audit Analytics
