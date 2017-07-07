Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The disclosure bar is lower in Canada than in the United States because of a conscious choice made by regulators and capital-markets players over a decade ago.
David Milstead

Special to The Globe and Mail

Late last year, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust told its investors it had made an accounting mistake and announced it would correct its financials – a “restatement” – saying it had understated its profits by a factor of three.

Earlier in 2016, Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust said it would restate its financials for the third time in less than five years. Two of the errors related to the accounting for its financing costs.

NameRestatement DateRestatement Reason Original Income Restated Income Net Income Effect
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust11/3/2016|Comprehensive income issues| 8,617,000 30,577,000 21,960,000
Orca Exploration Group Inc. (formerly EastCoast Energy Corporation)4/17/2015|Accounts/loans receivable, investments & cash issues|Foreign currency/inflation |Tax expense/benefit/deferral/other (FAS 109) issues| (5,465,000) (7,640,000) (2,175,000)
Toscana Energy Income Corporation5/30/2014|Debt and/or equity classification issues|-2,479,562 - 2,479,562
Veresen Inc.5/8/2013|Investment in subs./affiliate issues| 38,900,000 43,600,000 4,700,000
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust4/2/2013|Debt and/or equity classification issues| (23,068,000) (31,712,000) (8,644,000)
Uni-Sélect Inc.2/28/2013|Inventory, vendor and/or cost of sales issues| 55,980,000 53,323,000 (2,657,000)
Endeavour Mining Corporation3/13/2012|Acquisitions, mergers| 9,612,000 8,112,000.00 (1,500,000)
Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust3/13/2012|Investment in subs./affiliate issues| (21,880,000) (23,948,000) (2,068,000)
Altus Group Limited1/23/2012|Liabilities, payables, reserves and accrual estimate failures|Tax expense/benefit/deferral/other (FAS 109) issues| (10,574,000) (12,250,000) (1,676,000)
Parkland Fuel Corporation11/2/2011|Tax expense/benefit/deferral/other (FAS 109) issues| 31,928,000 26,828,000 (5,100,000)
Freehold Royalties Ltd.8/10/2011|Tax expense/benefit/deferral/other (FAS 109) issues| 15,313,000 11,219,000 (5,099,999)
African Minerals Limited6/30/2011|Accounts/loans receivable, investments & cash issues|Balance sheet classification of assets issues|Capitalization of expenditures issues|Foreign currency/inflation |Debt and/or equity classification issues|Deferred, stock-based and/or executive comp issues|EPS, ratio and classification of income statement issues|PPE/Intangible assets, goodwill issues| (13,876,000) (2,727,000) 11,149,000
GMP Capital Inc.3/18/2011|EPS, ratio and classification of income statement issues| 40,279,000 32,716,000 (7,563,000)
Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation3/10/2011|Liabilities, payables, reserves and accrual estimate failures| (153,574,000) (125,793,000) 27,781,000
Hana Mining Ltd.2/25/2011|Acquisitions, mergers| (6,865,604) (7,734,151) (868,547)
Mercator Minerals Ltd.11/26/2010|Revenue recognition issues| 10,680,000 (75,882,000) (86,562,000)
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd.3/17/2010|Capitalization of expenditures issues|Inventory, vendor and/or cost of sales issues| (5,125,262) (2,214,561) 2,910,701
Martinrea International Inc.3/31/2014|Capitalization of expenditures issues|Inventory, vendor and/or cost of sales issues| 38,782,000 37,075,000 (1,707,000)
Aspen Group Resources Corporation4/1/2009|Expense (payroll, SGA, other) recording issues|Revenue recognition issues|Unspecified (amounts or accounts) restatement adjustments|
Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust3/24/2016|Depreciation, depletion or amortization errors| 87,070,000 87,070,000 -
Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust5/13/2014|Liabilities, payables, reserves and accrual estimate failures|
New Flyer Industries Inc.3/19/2014|Revenue recognition issues|
Superior Plus Corp.10/31/2013|Expense (payroll, SGA, other) recording issues|Liabilities, payables, reserves and accrual estimate failures|
New Flyer Industries Inc.3/20/2013|Tax expense/benefit/deferral/other (FAS 109) issues|
goeasy Ltd. (formerly, easyhome Ltd.)3/6/2012|Liabilities, payables, reserves and accrual estimate failures|
Parkland Fuel Corporation11/2/2011|Tax expense/benefit/deferral/other (FAS 109) issues|
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund5/11/2011|Depreciation, depletion or amortization errors|
E-L Financial Corporation Limited3/16/2011|Pension and other post-retirement benefit issues| (184,535,000) (184,908,000) (373,000)
ADF Group Inc.4/30/2010|Gain or loss recognition issues|PPE /fixed asset (value/diminution) issues|

Source: Robert Pozen and Audit Analytics

