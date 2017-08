At some point, someone tries to take things just too far, and all hell breaks loose. This is what happened when Snap Inc., owner of the Snapchat messaging app, went public earlier this year in the United States with shares that gave investors no vote at all on virtually all corporate matters.

The backlash was swift, and fierce, with major institutional investors asking the companies that create the major stock indexes to keep companies such as Snap, which disenfranchise their stockholders, out of the indexes.