Something extraordinary has happened to Home Capital Group Inc. over the past nine weeks: It has become Canada’s hottest stock, and a number of analysts believe more gains are coming.

The share price has surged 150 per cent since April 26 – the day when the stock collapsed 65 per cent after the mortgage lender said it needed an emergency loan to offset fleeing deposits. That’s easily the best return among the 248 stocks in the S&P/TSX composite index.