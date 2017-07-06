A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Global currency specialists are turning negative on the loonie after its recent rally.

“The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey predicts a 3.3 percent weakening to [0.746 ] by the end of 2017, which would be the steepest drop after New Zealand’s dollar … For some analysts, including Klarity FX Inc.’s Amo Sahota, the second most-accurate predictor of the loonie’s moves last quarter, the reasons for remaining a bear are simple: traders are wildly overestimating the Bank of Canada’s desire to raise rates next month, he says.”

