Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Top links: Market pros say steep drop in the loonie is imminent Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Global currency specialists are turning negative on the loonie after its recent rally.

“The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey predicts a 3.3 percent weakening to [0.746 ]  by the end of 2017, which would be the steepest drop after New Zealand’s dollar … For some analysts, including Klarity FX Inc.’s Amo Sahota, the second most-accurate predictor of the loonie’s moves last quarter, the reasons for remaining a bear are simple: traders are wildly overestimating the Bank of Canada’s desire to raise rates next month, he says.”

Report Typo/Error

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories