It has not been a good summer for the companies that sell auto parts for use in the millions of cars travelling on North American roads.
The big three U.S. retailers – Advance Auto Parts Inc., AutoZone Inc. and O'Reilly Automotive Inc. – hit 52-week lows in July after O'Reilly warned its same-store sales, a key retail metric, would fall sharply below expectations. The companies' shares have recovered somewhat, but remain well below their highs, creating what may be a long-term buying opportunity.
