Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A loonie is pictured in North Vancouver, on March 5, 2014. (Globe and Mail Update)
A loonie is pictured in North Vancouver, on March 5, 2014. (Globe and Mail Update)

Why you can thank Donald Trump for the 80-cent loonie Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Ian McGugan

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Canadian dollar touched 80 cents (U.S.) on Monday, its highest point in two years, thanks to growing confidence in the Canadian economy and fading enthusiasm about U.S. President Donald Trump.

The loonie has been boosted in recent weeks by strong economic reports and rising interest rates at home. But mounting skepticism about the outlook for Trumponomics in the United States has helped as well.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Ian McGugan on Twitter: @IanMcGugan

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular