The Canadian dollar touched 80 cents (U.S.) on Monday, its highest point in two years, thanks to growing confidence in the Canadian economy and fading enthusiasm about U.S. President Donald Trump.
The loonie has been boosted in recent weeks by strong economic reports and rising interest rates at home. But mounting skepticism about the outlook for Trumponomics in the United States has helped as well.
