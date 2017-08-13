The more Canadian stocks change, the more they stay the same.
Since the mid-point of the year, underlying Canadian equity performance has largely reversed, making leaders of first-half laggards and laggards of leaders.
The net effect, however, has been nil, with the S&P/TSX composite index continuing to meander along roughly where it was last December.
