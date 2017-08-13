Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Canadian markets flatline as sectors swap wins Add to ...

Tim Shufelt - INVESTMENT REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The more Canadian stocks change, the more they stay the same.

Since the mid-point of the year, underlying Canadian equity performance has largely reversed, making leaders of first-half laggards and laggards of leaders.

The net effect, however, has been nil, with the S&P/TSX composite index continuing to meander along roughly where it was last December.

Follow Tim Shufelt on Twitter: @tshufelt

 
