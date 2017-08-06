Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

So far this year, Canadian stock performance continues to lag major U.S. indexes. A narrowing of that gap is overdue, according to the chief investment strategist at BMO Nesbitt Burns. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
So far this year, Canadian stock performance continues to lag major U.S. indexes. A narrowing of that gap is overdue, according to the chief investment strategist at BMO Nesbitt Burns. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Canadian stocks poised for second-half bounce back Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Tim Shufelt - INVESTMENT REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A strong earnings season is unfolding on both sides of the border, but in only one of those markets are stocks ringing in new all-time highs.

Second-quarter profits in both Canada and the United States are handily beating analysts’ estimates, adding to evidence of a recovery from the recent downturn in earnings.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Tim Shufelt on Twitter: @tshufelt

Also on The Globe and Mail

Carrick Talks Money: What's the best interest rate I can get for my savings? (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories