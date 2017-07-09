Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Canadian telecom stocks offer stability at a price

David Berman

Canadian telecom stocks, beloved by dividend-loving investors, are curiously expensive relative to their U.S. peers. So why should investors stick with the pricier home team?

The answer: Canadian telecom companies enjoy broader diversification, encounter fewer competitors and face a lower threat of disruption – significant advantages that are embedded into valuations and unlikely to disappear any time soon.

