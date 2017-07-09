Canadian telecom stocks, beloved by dividend-loving investors, are curiously expensive relative to their U.S. peers. So why should investors stick with the pricier home team?
The answer: Canadian telecom companies enjoy broader diversification, encounter fewer competitors and face a lower threat of disruption – significant advantages that are embedded into valuations and unlikely to disappear any time soon.Report Typo/Error
Follow @dberman_ROBon Twitter:
- Bce Inc$58.12-0.24(-0.41%)
- Bce Inc$45.09+0.10(+0.22%)
- Rogers Communications Inc$61.14+0.04(+0.07%)
- Rogers Communications Inc$47.43+0.31(+0.66%)
- Telus Corp$44.68-0.17(-0.38%)
- AT&T Inc$36.98-0.20(-0.54%)
- Verizon Communications Inc$43.48-0.04(-0.09%)
- Shaw Communications Inc$27.95+0.16(+0.58%)
- Shaw Communications Inc$21.69+0.26(+1.21%)
- Sprint Corp$8.13+0.09(+1.12%)
- Updated July 7 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.