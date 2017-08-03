Investors sent shares of cannabis companies with U.S. exposure tumbling on Thursday after learning that Canada’s only clearinghouse for equities is considering a move that could disrupt trading of those stocks.

The potential ban, which was reported by The Globe and Mail, is being contemplated by Canadian Depository for Securities Ltd. (CDS). As a subsidiary of TMX Group Ltd., CDS operates key back-office functions that ensure when investors trade stocks, the cash and securities wind up in the right hands. If CDS prohibits these cannabis stocks from being cleared and settled, it would become virtually impossible to trade these shares.

