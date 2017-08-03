Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

A cannabis plant is shown in southwest Quebec. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
A cannabis plant is shown in southwest Quebec. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Cannabis stocks sink as TMX unit weighs ban Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Christina Pellegrini - CAPITAL MARKETS REPORTER

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Investors sent shares of cannabis companies with U.S. exposure tumbling on Thursday after learning that Canada’s only clearinghouse for equities is considering a move that could disrupt trading of those stocks.

The potential ban, which was reported by The Globe and Mail, is being contemplated by Canadian Depository for Securities Ltd. (CDS). As a subsidiary of TMX Group Ltd., CDS operates key back-office functions that ensure when investors trade stocks, the cash and securities wind up in the right hands. If CDS prohibits these cannabis stocks from being cleared and settled, it would become virtually impossible to trade these shares.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Christina Pellegrini on Twitter: @chris_pelle

Also on The Globe and Mail

Premiers want clarity on planned marijuana legalization (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories