Ted Dixon, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

CanWel Building Materials Chief executive officer Amar Doman has spent more than $2-million buying company shares in the public market over the past two years.

His most recent buying binge started July 31. So far, he has bought 43,100 shares at an average price of $6.05. The stock retreated early summer following news of wildfires in southeast B.C. However, on July 27, the company said its forestry lands in B.C.’s East Kootenay region had not been impacted. The stock is a member of the INK Canadian Insider Index.

Follow Ted Dixon, CFA on Twitter: @TedDixon

 

