Atlantic Power hit a three- month low at the end of May.
Ted Dixon, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

We revisit Atlantic Power Corp. last featured here on New Year’s eve. The stock hit a three-month low at the end of May, sinking to $3.11 at one point. Nevertheless, in contrarian fashion, insiders, including the CEO and the CFO, have been buying on weakness. Five insiders have spent a total of $414,825 picking up shares in the public market over the past 90 days at an average price of $3.24. The first week of June was kind to the insiders with the average trade moving into the money.

Follow Ted Dixon, CFA on Twitter: @TedDixon

 

