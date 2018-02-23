CEO, Directors buying at Encana

Generally, we are seeing a mixed reaction from oil patch insiders to the recent equity sell-off. However, some stocks are seeing positive contrarian insider action, and Encana Corp. is one of them. Three insiders, including chief executive officer Douglas Suttles, have spent a combined total of $230,000 buying shares in the market following Q4 results on Feb. 15. For the quarter, Encana reported cash from operating activities of $369-million, up from $199-million in the same quarter of 2016. Production averaged 335,200 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boe/d), up from 321,500 boe/d in the comparable period.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.