CEO, Directors buying at Encana

CEO, Directors buying Encana

TED DIXON
Special to The Globe and Mail
Generally, we are seeing a mixed reaction from oil patch insiders to the recent equity sell-off. However, some stocks are seeing positive contrarian insider action, and Encana Corp. is one of them. Three insiders, including chief executive officer Douglas Suttles, have spent a combined total of $230,000 buying shares in the market following Q4 results on Feb. 15. For the quarter, Encana reported cash from operating activities of $369-million, up from $199-million in the same quarter of 2016. Production averaged 335,200 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boe/d), up from 321,500 boe/d in the comparable period.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

