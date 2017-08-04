Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Ted Dixon, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Today, we revisit INK Canadian Insider Index member Empire Company Ltd. which we last featured on Jan. 28.

Since that report which highlighted CEO buying, the stock has been a strong performer, up more than 25 per cent.

This time around, it is the chief financial officers’s turn. On July 27, Empire chief finacial officer Michael Vels acquired 5,000 Class A Non-Voting Shares on a direct ownership basis at a price of $20.16. The purchase comes after the stock pulled back from its 52-week high of $22.45 set on July 4.

