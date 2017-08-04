Today, we revisit INK Canadian Insider Index member Empire Company Ltd. which we last featured on Jan. 28.

Since that report which highlighted CEO buying, the stock has been a strong performer, up more than 25 per cent.

This time around, it is the chief financial officers’s turn. On July 27, Empire chief finacial officer Michael Vels acquired 5,000 Class A Non-Voting Shares on a direct ownership basis at a price of $20.16. The purchase comes after the stock pulled back from its 52-week high of $22.45 set on July 4.

Report Typo/Error