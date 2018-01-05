CFO buys as Mogo Finance works on retail cryptocurrency platform

We last featured Mogo Finance Technology on June 17. The stock subsequently set a 52-week high of $8.59 on Nov. 29, but has pulled back. Nevertheless, it remains up more than 60 per cent since our June feature. On Dec. 28, Mogo closed a $30-million offering priced at $7 a share. We suspect some of those proceeds are helping with its MogoCrypto platform development. What caught our eye was president and chief financial officer Gregory Feller buying 7,500 shares as the stock traded around $6 on Dec. 29.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.