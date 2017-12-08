Chairman, VP buy shares as Agrium gets China approval for merger

Agrium Inc. is working toward getting regulatory and other approvals for a merger with Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc. The company expects this process to be completed by year end.

What caught our attention was insider buying after Nov. 7 when Agrium announced it received regulatory approval for the merger from China.

On Nov. 9, a senior vice-president bought 1,200 common shares at $136.01. On Nov. 29, board chairman Derek Pannell acquired 7,170 shares at an average price of $139.61.

Combined, the two spent $1.16-million picking up stock.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors