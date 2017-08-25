For as long as there have been railways, there have been legends of the ghost trains, the passenger-less phantoms that ride the rails in the dead of night.
There is something just as illusory with the Canadian rail companies: The magnitude of their operational outperformance versus their U.S. brethren. This particular legend is about to be debunked, which is perhaps even scarier for Canadian investors than any spectral engine.
Operating ratios
|Company
|Ticker
|Current
|Restated
|Difference
|Canadian National Railway
|CN-T
|57.2%
|59.6%
|2.4%
|Canadian Pacific Railway
|CP-T
|58.4%
|62.6%
|4.2%
|Union Pacific Corp.
|UNP-N
|63.4%
|63.5%
|0.1%
|CSX Corp. (non-GAAP*)
|CSX-Q
|66.1%
|66.1%
|0.0%
|Norfolk Southern Corp.
|NSC-N
|68.1%
|68.7%
|0.6%
* Adjusted to eliminate a large restructuring charge in the second quarter of 2017 Source: Accountability Research
