CIBC: The BIS is wrong, Canada not at risk of financial crisis

The Bank of International Settlements ranked Canada, along with China and Hong Kong, as the most likely country for a financial crisis in a report released this month. CIBC economist Avery Shenfeld, with a distinct undercurrent of annoyance, detailed the reasons the BIS is wrong,

"The [BIS] report itself has multiple warnings to treat its results with 'considerable caution.' That seems prudent, based on the BIS's own track record … Two of the current warning signals for Canada seem particularly likely to mislead. The first is a measure tracking the degree to which a country's ratio of non-financial credit to GDP is above its longer term trend. That is certainly true for Canada, but interest rates are also miles below their longer term levels … Moreover, as we always caution, it's not just how much credit has been issued, but to whom. The U.S. financial crisis was triggered by large debts owed by individual households that didn't have matching incomes. Mortgage arrears rates in Canada continue to dive."

Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin published the latest edition of 'Where to Invest Now.' The recommendations are to emphasize U.S. stocks with high levels of research and development, and companies with the strongest revenue growth.

Two competing investment narratives alternate almost daily in energy markets, "oil lower on rising U.S. production" and "oil higher on strong global demand, OPEC production cuts." Today is another 'oil lower day,'

