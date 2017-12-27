Commodity stocks ‘screaming to be bought’ as 2018 approaches

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail's market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Copper prices are hitting three-year highs Wednesday morning after Chinese officials ordered the country's top copper producer to stop production to help anti-pollution efforts,

"Copper rose as much as 1.2 per cent to $7,210 a metric ton as trade resumed after the Christmas break, and was at $7,187 at 10:06 a.m. in London. Gains now run to nine days, the longest streak since 2004 with the metal up nearly 30 percent this year, surpassed among LME metals only by aluminum … 'Supply cuts are set to boost prices in the short term, while further upside beyond $7,200 before the Lunar New Year might be limited,' Pu Honggang, an analyst with ITG Futures Ltd., said from Xiamen, referring to China's nationwide break that falls in February next year. 'It's still pending that supply will be shrinking to what extent, while domestic demand is very weak at year-end.'"

"Copper Rallies to Three-Year High as China Plant Halts Output" – Bloomberg

==

In related news, a calculation of commodity prices relative to stock prices leaves resources 'screaming to be bought' according to one strategist,

"In 2008 stocks were screaming to be bought on this valuation metric, and that was proven correct," [Shawn Hackett, the president of Hackett Financial Advisors ] said in a note to clients late Monday. 'We now have the exact opposite condition where commodities are screaming to be bought at the expense of stocks.'"

"Commodities Are 'Screaming to Be Bought'" – Bloomberg

==

New crude reserves are becoming harder to find,

"Discoveries of new reserves this year were the fewest on record and replaced just 11 percent of what was produced, according to a Dec. 21 report by consultant Rystad Energy. While shale wells are creating a glut now, without more investment in bigger, conventional supply, the world may see output deficits as soon as 2019, according to Canadian producer Suncor Energy Inc."

This might also be a function of the two year period between 2014 and 2016 when industry exploration stopped to save cash amidst the commodity price collapse.

"All That New Shale Oil May Not Be Enough as Big Discoveries Drop" – Bloomberg

"Oil falls from 2015 highs as rally runs out of steam" – Reuters

==

There is an increasing level of skepticism creeping in to forecasts for electric vehicle sales,

"'When you hear people talk about the tipping point, it's really that they're counting the number of product offerings,' Hau Thai-Tang, Ford Motor Co.'s global head of product development and purchasing, said of electric cars. 'Nobody can cite what the actual demand will be.'"

"The Near Future of Electric Cars: Many Models, Few Buyers" – Bloomberg

==

The best finance article I've read in months is by Ben Hunt, Chief Investment Strategist for Salient Partners. People were complaining about the lack of stock tips, and I don't have room for all the considerable implications here, but in terms of the market and economic cycle (or the lack thereof given global central bank stimulus), this is a must-read.

"What if I told you that algorithms and derivatives are as much at the heart of how humans prepare for their financial future as they are for bees preparing for their seasonal future? What if I told you that the dominant strategies for human discretionary investing are, without exception, algorithms and derivatives? And what if I told you that these algorithms and derivatives were perhaps "evolved" under a "benign" configuration of the Three-Body Problem that not only might never repeat, but in fact is certain to never repeat because it is a chaotic system?"

"The Three-Body Problem" – Epsilon Theory

==

Tweet of the Day: @stephen_tapp ...Canada's population is aging: We've crossed over a tipping point, and there are now more seniors than youths. " – (chart) Twitter

Diversion: "How to think about 2018 — predictions for the year to come" – Tyler Cowen, Marginal Revolution