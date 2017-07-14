INK Canadian Insider index member Paramount Resources is up about 19 per cent since we featured it here on Oct. 8. However, the stock tumbled on July 7 after announcing a deal to acquire Apache Canada for $459.5-million plus certain adjustments. Paramount also said it would merge with Trilogy Energy. In typical insider contrarian fashion, chief financial officer Bernard Lee bought on weakness. He picked up 10,000 shares on July 10 at $17.97. Paramount is the top-ranked stock in the July INK Top 30 Energy Report.Report Typo/Error
