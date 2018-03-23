Contrarian buying at Gluskin Sheff + Associates.

Today, we look at wealth manager Gluskin Sheff + Associates, home to widely followed economist and market strategist David Rosenberg. From March 8 to 14, chief executive officer Jeff Moody acquired 34,000 shares at an average price of $14.32. Also, on March 12, executive vice-president of risk management & client service Jim Bantis acquired 30,000 shares at $14.40. Earlier, on Feb. 28, director Wilfred Gobert acquired 16,000 shares at $15.15. The firm recently reported second-quarter diluted earnings per share of 61 cents, down from 78 cents a year earlier as performance fees fell.

Disclaimer:

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Story continues below advertisement

Graph Footnote:

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors