Canadian bank stocks continue to grind sideways, raising the question of what might inspire the next rally. Could the improved outlook for the Canadian economy do the trick?

Recent share price performance has certainly been lacklustre. The S&P/TSX commercial banks index, which includes all the Big Six along with Canadian Western Bank and Laurentian Bank of Canada, has slumped 7.5 per cent from its highs in March and is now down for the year. The recent second-quarter reporting season, when most banks beat analysts’ estimates and three banks raised their quarterly dividends, failed to ignite any enthusiasm – for three reasons.

