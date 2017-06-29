Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. has a strong track record of rising profits and top-notch operating measures with the cheapest stock in the rail business, by some measures.
So why is the company’s stock performance lagging its rivals? To find out, Fadi Chamoun, a transportation stock analyst at Bank of Montreal, polled big investors.Report Typo/Error
Follow @ericatkins2on Twitter:
- Norfolk Southern Corp$119.52-1.20(-0.99%)
- Union Pacific Corp$107.89-0.88(-0.81%)
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd$208.51-1.59(-0.76%)
- Canadian National Railway Co$105.45-2.18(-2.03%)
- Updated June 29 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.