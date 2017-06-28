A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Oil prices are marginally lower Wednesday but some analysts are predicting a ‘violent’ rally in West Texas Intermediate crude,

“Oil’s ripe for a so-called 'short-covering' rally -- where traders who sold contracts hoping to benefit from falling prices buy them back to take profits or avoid losses. Short positions held by speculators in Brent rose to 169 million barrels last week, the highest since records started in 2011, according to exchange data. 'The market is vulnerable to a very violent short-covering move,' said Thibaut Remoundos, founder of Commodities Trading Corporation Ltd.”

