Gluskin's David Rosenberg is back with a bearish warning for investors

Welcome back, David Rosenberg.

The chief economist and chief strategist at Gluskin Sheff + Associates surprised many long-standing fans with a turn toward bullishness in recent years, but he is now returning to the bearish camp with clear warnings that today's good times are nearing an end.

No, he's not declaring 2018 as the year to hide in cash with a cellar of tinned beans. However, he is warning investors that the peak in the global economic cycle is near – and the next step requires a different approach to our portfolios.

"We finish the year with economic expansion at 102 months old," Mr. Rosenberg said in his market outlook, noting that makes it the third longest U.S. expansion on record.

"No matter how you slice and dice it, this cycle is already twice as old as it typically is," he added. "All our indicators are flashing late cycle."

He's not bothered by just age, though. In an exclusive presentation to The Globe and Mail, Mr. Rosenberg walked reporters through a number of charts that showed economic readings at what he believes are levels that most likely cannot be improved upon.

Auto sales peaked earlier in 2017, he said. U.S. existing-home sales also may have seen their best months already. The U.S. unemployment rate, now at 4.1 per cent, may be as low as it goes. And U.S. consumer confidence is at its highest level since the dot-com nuttiness in the 1990s.

"Consumer confidence is a great Main Street indicator. It tends to peak within a year of a recession," Mr. Rosenberg said. "It basically tells you that there is no pent-up demand."

After looking at another 11 readings, from high-yield bond spreads to profit margins to the industrial capacity utilization rate, he concluded that the economic cycle is about 90-per-cent done – or, in baseball terms, past the seventh-inning stretch.

What should you do? Mr. Rosenberg delivered a number of straightforward strategies that anyone should be able to act on.

One, shift toward late-cycle investments. While technology stocks, growth stocks, basic materials and financials were good investments in the middle of the cycle, he now recommends high-quality bonds and the stocks of companies with strong balance sheets and a history of resilient profits – the sort of investments that can withstand economic downturns.

"We have become more cautious as risk managers, focusing on protecting the downside and stepping up the quality of the portfolios," Mr. Rosenberg said.

Two, he suggests looking for investing opportunities outside of the U.S. market, where economies are not yet in the final stages of expansion.

For example, the European economy continues to improve, with recent elections in France and Germany paving the way toward greater economic integration.

And the impressive rebound in Japan's stock market looks as if it has further to go, particularly in areas that focus on the domestic economy.

Mr. Rosenberg argues that Japanese stocks have recently entered a sustainable bull market, driven by rising dividend payouts, record-high profit margins, rising economic activity and historically cheap stocks.

"A 25-year secular downtrend in the Japanese stock market ended about three months ago," he said. "So this is not just a cyclical story; it's a secular story."

Mark Grammer, portfolio manager focusing on international equities at Gluskin Sheff, said that rising profitability among Japanese companies isn't being fully reflected by the stock market.

"We think there is an opportunity for the earnings to continue to grow, but we also think there is a potential for multiple expansion," Mr. Grammer said. "When you have both earnings growth and multiple expansion, you get outsized returns."

And three, says Mr. Rosenberg, prepare for a lower Canadian dollar.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates, most recently last week, as the economy continues to perform well. But higher U.S. rates, at a time when the Bank of Canada may be holding its key rate steady amid concerns about the housing market and economic uncertainty, could send the loonie down to 73 cents (U.S.) next year.

Mr. Rosenberg believes you can take advantage of this decline by investing in Canadian companies that generate significant revenue in U.S. dollars. Look for opportunities among industrial exporters, life-insurance companies and oil producers.

Mr. Rosenberg's colleagues at Gluskin Sheff filled in some of the details in this big-picture strategy with some stock picks.

Among Canadian energy companies, they like Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. It trades at 10 times free-cash-flow yield, which is attractive relative to many of its global peers, and oil sands development costs are receding as production volume and dividends rise.

Among U.S. stocks, they like Formula One Group, which is now part of Liberty Media Corp. The auto-racing company has a huge international following, but new management should be able to drive more revenue from this popularity and expand its presence in China and the United States.

"Essentially, Formula One has been very poorly run for a prolonged period of time," Peter Mann, co-chief investment officer and head of equities at Gluskin Sheff, said. "It has been underinvesting in parts of the world where you would expect there to be a level of saturation."

But Formula One has hired Chase Carey, the former chief operating officer of Fox, to run the business, and Mr. Mann expects he will help drive greater revenue from the 550 million fans around the world with a better televised experience – driving free cash flow growth of 20 to 25 per cent annually for the next five years.

"It's a $35 stock that we think is worth the low-50s," Mr. Mann said. "And that doesn't require global GDP growth or a foreign exchange benefit."

And in Japan, they like Persol Holdings Co. Ltd., a human-resources company that should benefit from Japan's aging demographics and shrinking work force.

"For every job applicant, there are 1.7 jobs available," Mr. Grammer said. "We are seeing a big swing toward women entering the work force. Persol has a culture of helping women, as well as men, get into the work force. So we think it is really well positioned to see this trend through."