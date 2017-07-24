The fact that the loonie rallied a further 0.4 per cent on Friday while oil prices slid 2.3 per cent provided a clear sign that the Canadian dollar is responding more to expectations of additional Bank of Canada rate hikes at the time when the U.S. Federal Reserve has suddenly turned a bit more dovish. While the Fed has good reason to be less strident on its growth and inflation view, the same could be said for the BoC.
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
- Canadian Dollar / US Dollar FX Spot Rate0.7990+0.0015(+0.19%)
- Updated July 24 4:39 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.