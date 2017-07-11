David Rosenberg is Chief economist with Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. and author of the daily economic newsletter Breakfast with Dave.

It is no secret that valuations continue to be a headwind for the U.S. equity market – but this does not necessarily mean that investors should avoid the market altogether. The headline number will move around, but there will always be opportunities underneath the surface. One such area of the market that we feel presents good relative value (aside from financials – something we have been talking about lately) is the commodity space.

