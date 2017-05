The turmoil engulfing the White House rattled the world’s financial markets on Wednesday, leaving investors to question whether markets can remain resilient to U.S. political turbulence.

A textbook risk-off trading session on Wednesday saw stock benchmarks around the world suffer through their worst day in eight months, while government bonds and gold prices rose, as investors fled to safety. The selloff ended a long streak of tranquility in global equities that stood in contrast to the discord emanating from Washington.