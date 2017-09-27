Desperately seeking lower investment fees? Don’t act too quickly

The level of fee awareness among Canadian investors rates maybe a C- or D+.

And yet, there is a small but growing slice of the investing public that isn't just aware of the cost of investing. No, these people are frantic about fees. They feel they must reduce their costs and they're keen to get moving. Example: A reader e-mailed recently to suggest places where she and her husband could invest at a lower cost than they're paying now.

Astutely, this reader noted that the importance of costs is rising because of the subdued investment returns that are widely expected in the years ahead. With a portfolio of very close to seven figures, she and her husband are paying 1.5 per cent in fees to an adviser. Her concern is that this level of fees is biting too deeply into the returns in their various accounts.

Story continues below advertisement

My reply was that there are advisers who would manage a near seven figure account for much closer to 1 per cent than 1.5 per cent. But switching on fees alone is a bad plan. Investing costs can only be assessed properly when viewed alongside services rendered. A 1.5-per-cent adviser who provides extensive financial, estate and tax planning is arguably a better deal than a 1-per-cent adviser who periodically shuffles stocks and bonds around in client portfolios.

As for returns, they can only be judged when compared to an appropriate mix of benchmark stock and bond indexes. Advisers who earn their fees will make this sort of comparison available to their clients.

It's important to stress that high fee advisers aren't necessarily providing better value. Some are slackers who are capitalizing on investor passivity or ignorance to over-charge. The point here is that high fees don't automatically mean you must flee an adviser. It might just mean you're paying more to get more.

This reader offered a great reply when I suggested all of this to her. "Thank you very much for your advice," she wrote. "It's never easy, is it?" You could almost hear a sigh in her e-mail. Too true.