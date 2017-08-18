Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Ted Dixon, CFA

Today, we revisit Stingray Digital Group, a provider of music and in-store media solutions. The stock is up about 20 per cent since we featured it here to highlight insider buying on June 25, 2016. On a short-term basis, the stock is up 9 per cent over the past three months, ahead of the INK Canadian Insider Index (up 1 per cent). During that period, director Mark Pathy has spent $1,225,020 picking up shares in the public market. Generally, it is a positive sign to see insider buying as a stock outperforms.

