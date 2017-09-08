Director buys after Jim Pattison reveals stake in West Fraser Timber

Today, we visit INK Canadian Insider Index member West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., which has significant operations in Western Canada. West Fraser's share price is up about 7 per cent over the past three months. On the first day of September, a director spent $64,215 picking up shares in the public market. Earlier in May, west coast billionaire Jim Pattison filed an opening balance of 7,926,000 common shares, making him a West Fraser 10-per-cent holder (not on graph). Mr. Pattison is also a big holder of Canfor Corp. stock.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.